The Queen at a ceremony to present new colours to Nijmegen Company Grenadier Guards in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in June 2013. Photo / Sergeant Adrian Harlen

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest says many people in the district will be feeling a deep sense of loss this morning following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

New Zealanders woke to the news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral, after 70 years on the throne.

"It was clear the Queen was growing more and more frail but nonetheless, I think people will be shocked and very genuinely saddened," Jim said.

"Queen Elizabeth exemplified stoic and dignified leadership over many, many decades. She was held in the highest regard, not just in the Commonwealth but around the world."

"It really is the end of an era and on behalf of our entire district, I send my very genuine condolences to her family today."

Waipā District Council has lowered flags to half-mast and is now considering community remembrance events. Details will be advised as soon as possible.