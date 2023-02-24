Puahue School students running alongside the flaming torch, which is a symbol of peace and harmony. Photo / Supplied

Puahue School students running alongside the flaming torch, which is a symbol of peace and harmony. Photo / Supplied

Puahue School were visited last Tuesday by seven delegates from peace-run organisation The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run.

This group aims to run the length of New Zealand.

Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run is a global relay seeking to inspire the creation of a more peaceful world. As a symbol of peace and harmony, runners carry a flaming torch, passing it from hand to hand, heart to heart.

The motto of the Peace Run is “peace begins with me”. This message highlights the importance of how we can all make a positive contribution to creating a happier and more peaceful world.

Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Runners visiting Puahue School last week. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Their message of peace fits well with our school’s virtue of friendship and kindness and was received well by the students on the day,” says Puahue School principal Scott Wilson.

Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run organisation were scheduled to visit three other schools, however, they decided to close due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We received a call on the day as they were looking for the opportunity to share their message. This was because one of the seven runners was from the Russia-Ukraine border with family on both sides. Other members were from the USA, Africa, Australia and New Zealand,” says Scott.

Scott says they ran with all the students holding the torch “which has been handled by seven million hands as part of its journey around the world spanning 140 countries”.

Puahue School students learning the Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run song. Photo / Dean Taylor

The run took place around the school field with the children before the group departed on their next 50km leg, headed towards New Plymouth.

Scott says, “The students enjoyed the message and the opportunity to be part of something bigger than themselves, while the staff saw a chance to demonstrate manaakitanga in hosting these visitors on such short notice.”