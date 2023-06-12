Delwyn Evans (masters 2 division) in action at the 2023 IPF World Classic & Equipped Bench Press Championships in Sun City, South Africa. Photo / IPF

Pirongia local Delwyn Evans, 59, recently competed at the 2023 IPF World Classic & Equipped Bench Press Championships in Sun City, South Africa, coming away with a silver medal in the masters 2 division.

“[It meant] a lot. I’ve been competing at an international level since 2015, so it’s a long time. For me this was a totally different buildup,” says Evans, a raw bench press specialist.

“Six weeks out I got Covid and then the gym I belong to, Zero Limits in Te Awamutu, had a fire. A whole lot of different factors popped in, but I was quite pleased I went with mental strength as opposed to physical strength.”

Her husband, Mark, also travelled to South Africa because he wanted to go on a safari. She says it was “awesome to have him there”.

Delwyn Evans takes second place in the masters 2 division at the 2023 IPF World Classic & Equipped Bench Press Championships in Sun City, South Africa. Photo / Supplied

The strongwoman has previously won numerous Auckland, Waikato, North Island, national, Oceania and world bench press titles including a Commonwealth gold in December.

“For me, it’s an enjoyment thing. I’m quite glad I’ve got the opportunity; I’ve been working closely with a mind coach David Galbraith since 2015. He’s helped me to see things from a sporting and a life perspective.

“Life is short and you’ve got to grab those opportunities when they’re there. It’s hard to get to that world level and it’s even harder to be on the platform, the travel factor, and there are a whole lot of other things that pop in. It doesn’t just happen overnight.”

Evans says that she has too many people to thank but the main ones are Tony Thomson from Zero Limits and her family.

“I’ve been travelling up to Auckland twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays, to get my training in. There are quite a few things that have enabled me to do that.”

Her next goal is to get more over-50-year-olds (masters) involved in lifting weights.

“I think there’s a market for it, I’m working in that space at the moment to try and [make that happen]. I’m quite happy to talk to people about my journey — it is quite a remarkable journey I must admit.”