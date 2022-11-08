Te Awamutu College 2023 head student Kirk van Marrewijk responds to the haka on behalf of fellow head students (from left) Sarah Druce, Billy Ouston and Stella Quigley. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu College 2023 head student Kirk van Marrewijk responds to the haka on behalf of fellow head students (from left) Sarah Druce, Billy Ouston and Stella Quigley. Photo / Dean Taylor

In his annual address at the Te Awamutu College Senior Prizegiving, principal Tony Membery said he was very pleased to be at the Events Centre - celebrating and recognising the wonderful achievements of their students.

He said after the previous few years with Covid it was excellent this year to have some return to normality for students.

Te Awamutu College Senior Prizegiving returned to ASB Stadium for 2022. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Let’s remember Big Days Out, Year 9s spending a day at O-Tāwhao Marae, nine Inter-House events, the trips that did go ahead to Adrenalin Forest, rock climbing, surfing, kayaking, Maungatautari, ropes course, bushcraft, Raglan, Dalton’s Nursery, Careers Expo, escape rooms, Family Planning, tramping, Rotorua, Alpine, mountain biking, Tough Guy/Gal, cycling... and more. Battle of the Schools, Academic Excellence Evening, Kia Tū Rangatira Day, Senior Ball, Science Fair, Māori and Pasifika Achievement and Success Day and four mufti days,” said Tony.

“I’m sure there have been other worthwhile events that I have not listed.”

<

He lauded Pounamu House receiving the AG Freeman Rosebowl for Inter-House supremacy for 2022.

“I can’t pretend I am not delighted to see the “Green House” triumph,” he said.

“But more importantly, after 85 years, there will be one of our new house names put up on the House Honours Board.”

Tony said new house names would be one of his legacies for Te Awamutu College, along with Eftpos at the canteen, and clean and groomed facial hair.

He added that staff shouldn’t get too excited - he wasn’t leaving just yet.

Tony gave thanks to his entire staff for their collective efforts this year.

Te Awamutu College principal Tony Membery. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Once again, our resilience and stamina have been tested, but we have stuck to what we are here for, to educate, mentor, support and help shape the teenagers in our care.”

He paid tribute to a number of the staff who were retiring or moving on, especially long-serving teachers Denise Kahui (33 years), Kathy Miller (32 years) and Susan Kellaway (15 years).

Tony also thanked the previous and current board of trustees for their support and steadfast desire for the best outcomes for our students and staff.

He asked the students to give the external exams their best effort and said he was looking forward to seeing Year 13 students at the graduation evening where the completion of their secondary schooling could be acknowledged.

Te Awamutu College Kapa Haka challenge the 2023 head students. Photo / Dean Taylor

To conclude, Tony congratulated all students who received certificates and awards and said they should be proud of their accomplishments. “You have excelled.”

Tony’s final job was to announce the 2023 head students.

He said the quality of applications was excellent and he thanked all students who put their names forward.

The successful applicants were Stella Quigley, Billy Ouston, Sarah Druce and Kirk van Marrewijk.