Trainstation's Mike Smith (left) with Sean Logan, the new all-time New Zealand powerlifting record holder. Photo / Defined Photography

On Saturday, Te Awamutu’s Trainstation Gym played host to the third annual TA Slay - GPCNZ Waikato Powerlifting Regional Championships, with athletes entering from throughout the country making it one of the biggest regionals in recent history.

Show promoter, Trainstation owner and GPCNZ board member Mike Smith had spent several months preparing, constructing a purpose-built outdoor covered platform with all the latest gear to give lifters the best possible experience.

Local businesses supported the show by sponsoring divisions, giving prizes not normally seen in powerlifting.

Team Trainstation had a seven-strong team in the top-level tournament, with Kira Kreigh, Racheal Todd, Chara Reiti, Tahi Makea, Ollie Denning, Paul Johnson and Sean Logan competing.

“There were many personal bests and New Zealand records taken, but nothing compared to Sean’s powerlifting debut,” says Smith.

Logan is a previous winner of the United Kingdom’s Strongest Man and has been living in Te Awamutu for three years.

“He is a world-level strongman, so to have him support us in a sport not his own was truly memorable in itself, but his results were absolutely astonishing,” says Smith.

Logan recorded a 410-kilogram squat, 200kg bench and 405kg deadlift, giving him a 1015kg total, which is now the all-time New Zealand powerlifting record, including any federation.

“The crowd who witnessed this were treated to an absolute world-class athlete at his best on showcase in Te Awamutu! It was truly amazing watching history getting created.”

Logan went on to win the $500 Scafpro-sponsored heaviest lift, the Safety Genius-sponsored overall title and a prize pool from Committed AF apparel, Species and Deadly Sin Coffee Co.

“We had over 60 high-class athletes and 30 on the running crew, who [have] done an absolute top-notch job, and around 200 spectators. Everyone left the show happy and inspired - as a coach and promoter, I couldn’t ask for much more,” says Mike.

“The Trainstation team would like to thank all the volunteers and the amazing crowd for their support.”