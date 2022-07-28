The nine new Power Farming Cup franchises. Photo / Supplied

This year the inaugural Power Farming Cup will replace the historical junior representative rugby tournaments the Gwynne Shield and the Bowers Cup.

There's more to rugby than just winning. It's about being part of a team, supporting one another, learning to come back from defeat and taking pride in the progress.

Playing rugby should be character-building - in the very best sense.

The Power Farming Cup is a rugby tournament for Waikato junior clubs that awards points not only for tries, conversions and kicks, but for the sportsmanship of those on the field.

The referees will add their additional points before the conclusion of each game, making a great attitude on the pitch a crucial way to win.

Ultimately, Power Farming wants to make rugby a game that everyone can be proud to be a part of, whether you're running with your teammates or supporting on the sides.

The tournament is organised by Waikato Central Junior Rugby (previously known, and still trading as, the Hamilton Junior Rugby Board) in conjunction with Power Farming.

"We are all really excited that we have all pulled together as a rugby community and come up with an inclusive replacement to what was the historical Gwynne Shield and Bowers Cup competitions," says a statement released by Power Farming.

"We are sure this will become a real feature of the Waikato Junior Rugby Calendar for many years to come and Power Farming are really proud to be able to provide this to the Waikato rugby community."

The draw for the inaugural Power Farming Cup. Photo / Supplied

Beginning on Sunday, July 31, at Frankton's Swarbrick Park, the tournament will run for four consecutive Sundays with nine franchises and 18 teams involved.

Games will be divided by player size, with under 45kg and 45kg-60kg games.

Matches will be 40 minutes, with 10 minutes for halftime. Squads of a maximum of 22 players are invited to get involved.

Round two will be held at Te Awamutu's Albert Park on August 7, round three at Morrinsville's Campbell Park on August 14, with the final round taking place at Marist Park, Hamilton, on August 21.

"We're super-lucky that we get to host a round at Te Awamutu Sports. That's going to be big. We're expecting 2000-plus people attending. We'd really love to encourage the community to get down to watch some good, free, running rugby," says Te Awamutu Junior Rugby sub-union president Ed Hopping.

"Power Farming are a big player, definitely in the Te Awamutu sub-union, but also in the Waikato with the local farmers. They've made a commitment for the next five years to run this competition.

"They've bought every franchise a brand-new set of jerseys, brand-new shorts and they'll totally kit out the grounds with Power Farming. From a local perspective, Power Farming are really getting behind junior rugby which is super-exciting.

"They know that the kids are the future of the game and we need to support the kids in a little bit of extra football. It's not rep rugby, it's extra football."

Dealer principal of Power Farming Te Awamutu Murray Barclay, with representatives of the U45 and U60 Te Awamutu Rams team. Photo / Supplied

Teams:

Eastern Eagles - Hamilton Marist, Southwell

Southern Bears - Hamilton Old Boys, Melville, Raglan

Morrinsville Herd - Morrinsville, Kereone

Western Sharks - Fraser Tech, Te Rapa, Frankton

Cambridge Colts - Cambridge, St Peters

South Waikato Stags - Southern United, Putāruru

Northern Eels - Suburbs, Taupiri, Te Kōwhai, Ngăruawăhia

Te Awamutu Rams - Te Awamutu Marist, Te Awamutu Sports, Pirongia, Ōhaupō, Kihikihi

Matamata Bulls - United Matamata Sports, Hinuera