The Te Awamutu Rams Rugby Under-45kg and Under-60kg Power Farming Cup teams thank Expleo Butchery Te Awamutu.

The Te Awamutu Rams Rugby Under-45kg and Under-60kg Power Farming Cup teams thank Expleo Butchery Te Awamutu.

Round three of the 2023 Power Farming Cup took place at Matamata’s Bedford Park last Sunday.

The Te Awamutu Rams Under 45kg and Under 60kg rugby teams recorded two wins from two games each.

Both teams were missing several players due to injuries and the remaining players had to dig deep to perform in two matches with limited reserves.

Game one for the Under 45kg team brought a convincing 50-0 victory against Morrinsville Herd.

Ryder James-Lyon’s great forward work and Riley Bird’s three tries earned them sportsmanship and MVP awards.

It was an all-round team defensive effort to keep the Herd scoreless.

The Under 60kg squad beat their Morrinsville Herd counterparts 36-12 with Ruben Patterson and Cole Brownlee having strong games to receive MVP and sportsmanship awards.

New addition Dylan Sheeran crossed the try line three times in his first outing for the Rams.

Matamata Bulls were the second opponent for both Te Awamutu sides.

The Under 45kg Rams started the game flat after a lengthy break between games but ground out a win right on the fulltime hooter.

Trailing 14-12, Rams MVP Taylor Phillips scored under the posts, off the back of a great team length-of-the-field effort.

Cooper Brown’s conversion was successful, finishing 19-14 and handing the Bulls team their first loss.

Harry Gane was named sportsmanship player for the Rams after two strong games leading the forward pack on attack and defence.

The Rams Under 60kg game also started flat against a strong Bulls team.

Te Awamutu picked up in the second half, coming out victors 27-14. They remain undefeated after three rounds.

Halfback Cadell Fairgray and Kees Van Der Poel were standout performers behind a dominant Rams forward pack to receive MVP and sportsmanship awards respectively.

The final round of the Power Farming Cup takes place on Sunday at Southern United Rugby Football Club in Tokoroa.

Both Te Awamutu teams take on the Southern Bears and Eastern Eagles.

The Eagles Under 60kg team is top of the table and the only other undefeated side.

The final match of the day has the potential to be a final of sorts, with the Rams Under 60kg to decide who will finish on top of the pile.

Te Awamutu Rams management and players are thankful to supporters Expleo Butchery Te Awamutu for providing sausages to keep the team fuelled.

Other Te Awamutu businesses and community groups they wish to thank are Gibson Construction, Gane Plumbing, Promains Limited, Fahrenheit Restaurant & Bar, C&M Civil Earthworks Ltd, United Gib Board Ltd, Pirongia Rugby Sports Club for the use of its gazebos, and Te Awamutu Sports Junior Rugby for its BBQ trailer.

The help of the parents is highly appreciated because they cook, provide home baking, medical treatment and run the touchline among many other tasks.