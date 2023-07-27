Power Farming Cup 2023: Te Awamutu Rams ready for kick-off

(From left): Te Awamutu Rams Under-45kg manager Ray Brindle, Luke Brindle (Under-45kg rep), Harry Wright (Under-60kg rep) and Under-60kg manager Matt Wright in their Power Farming Cup kits. Photo / Power Farming Cup

(From left): Te Awamutu Rams Under-45kg manager Ray Brindle, Luke Brindle (Under-45kg rep), Harry Wright (Under-60kg rep) and Under-60kg manager Matt Wright in their Power Farming Cup kits. Photo / Power Farming Cup

The Te Awamutu Rams Rugby Under-45-kilogram and Under-60kg representative teams are ready for the start of the second annual Power Farming Cup this weekend.

The Power Farming Cup, now in its second year, was founded by Morrinsville-based farm machinery business Power Farming after the Gwynne Shield and Bowers Cup were discontinued.

The Te Awamutu side includes 42 players from the five local junior rugby clubs: Kihikihi, Ōhaupō, Pirongia, Te Awamutu Marist and Te Awamutu Sports.

“It is a great organised tournament that gives our Year 8 young men and women, predominantly playing their last year of junior rugby, something to look forward to before heading off to college,” says Te Awamutu Rams team manager Ray Brindle.

Across four consecutive Sundays, 12 teams, made up of players from 26 Waikato clubs, will compete across three grades: under-45kg, 45-60kg and over-60kg, with the latter being a new category this year.

Power Farming director Brett Maber says the new division makes the tournament more inclusive.

“Now all intermediate kids, regardless of size, can participate,” Maber says.

The Power Farming Cup has a special grading system that not only takes tries and conversions into account but also looks at a team’s sportsmanship, fair play and sideline behaviour.

“It [doesn’t] take away any of the competitiveness on the field, and also gives coaches the opportunity to set a focus on other parts of the game other than just winning,” Maber says.

Just over 450 kids have signed up for the tournament this year, including 75 in the over-60kg category.

The Power Farming Cup 2023 was officially launched at Marist Rugby Club last week, and Maber says all parties involved were excited.

“A couple of clubs [told us they] had organised four or five pre-season games ahead of [the Power Farming Cup] as training, which is pretty cool.

“The kids are super-excited to play in front of their mates and families [over the weekend]; a lot of the kids were little brothers who watched their older brothers play last year and are now playing themselves.”

Maber says he is also hyped for the tournament, especially after seeing the success of the inaugural tournament.

“There were some fantastic rugby skills and awesome camaraderie. You could see the big kids cheer on the smaller kids, and because they were coming from different clubs, they were forming new friendships - and the parents did the same, so it was also about bringing the communities together.”

The inaugural Power Farming Cup champions in the under-45kg category were the Morrinsville Herd, and the 2022 champions for the under-60kg category were the South Waikato Stags.

This year, the teams will compete for the Goord Cup (under-45kg), the Gwynne Shield (45-60kg), the Kukri Cup (over-60kg) and the Clark Family Cup (most sportsmanship points). All games are 40 minutes long.

Round one will kick off on Sunday at Hamilton’s Marist Park, with the Te Awamutu Rams’ under-45kg side taking on South Waikato at 12pm, followed by the under-60kg team taking on Cambridge at 2pm.

Round two on August 6 will take place at Memorial Park in Cambridge, round three on August 13 will be at Matamata’s Bedford Park and round four on August 20 will be at Southern United Rugby Football Club in Tokoroa.

For more information, head to powerfarming.co.nz/power-farming-cup or search Power Farming Cup on Facebook.

2023 Under-45kg Te Awamutu Rams team:

Blake Keesom (Ōhaupō), Hunter Smith, Ethan Bradley, Cyrus Hewitt (Te Awamutu Marist), Kahn Gilbert, Brax Gilbert, Oliver Florence, Harry Gane, Cooper Brown, Lachie Van Boven (Pirongia), Elijah Driver, Ryder James-Lyon, Mason Bryant, Riley Bird, Jayden Odlum, Taylor Phillips, Kaleb Wilken, Lennon Botha, Luke Brindle, Alex Richards, Quin Rice, Kylck Austin (Te Awamutu Sports).

Coaches: Greg Gane and Mark Brown.

Manager: Ray Brindle.

2023 Under-60kg Te Awamutu Rams team:

Cole Brownlee (Ōhaupō), Kees Van Der Poel, Lexi Martan, Wynard Britz (Te Awamutu Marist), Mason Te’o, Lucian Poaneki (Pirongia), Tyreese Joseph-Walker, Wai’aryn Mills, Ruben Patterson, Hendrik McGowan, Sam McCluskie, Lukas Atkinson, Harry Wright, Cadel Fairgray, Harry Massey, Skylah Stafford, Jordon Millin, Taika Maikuku, Cruz Te Wao (Te Awamutu Sports).

Coaches: Blair Atkinson and Patty Maikuku.

Manager: Matt Wright.

Power Farming Cup 2023 teams:

Eastern Eagles (Hamilton Marist, Southwell).

Western Sharks (Fraser Tech, Te Rapa, Frankton).

Southern Bears (Hamilton Old Boys, Melville, Raglan).

Northern Eels (Suburbs, Taupiri, Te Kōwhai, Ngāruawāhia).

Te Awamutu Rams (Te Awamutu Sports, Pirongia, Ōhaupō, Kihikihi, Te Awamutu Marist).

Cambridge Colts (Cambridge, St Peters, Leamington).

Morrinsville Herd (Morrinsville, Kereone).

Matamata Bulls (United Matamata Sports, Hinuera).

South Waikato Stags (Southern United, Putāruru).

Over-60kg division (from all clubs)

Waikato Kauri.

Waikato Nikau.

Waikato Kowhai.



