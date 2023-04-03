Waipā Creative Conduit creator Alex Wilkinson, right, and gallery manager Rebecca Dowman-Ngapo at Friday evening's launch event. Photo / Dean Taylor

A desire to see artists receive as much return from their artwork as possible is behind a new initiative which opened yesterday in Te Awamutu.

The Waipā Creative Conduit is the brainchild of Kihikihi ceramic artist Alex Wilkinson who has teamed up with Te Awamutu disability provider Enrich+ and gallery manager, watercolour artist Rebecca Dowman-Ngapo.

The project secured funding of $19,960 from the Creative Communities Scheme which is administered by Waipā District Council.

A community pop-up gallery inside Enrich’s Teasdale Street building will display, celebrate and advocate for local artists.

“It is a way to connect our brilliant and diverse creative community and connect this community with both the disability and the wider general community,” says Alex.

Ceramic artist Alex Wilkinson has created a community pop-up gallery to display, celebrate and advocate for local artists. Photo / Eric Cheng-Wei Chiu

The three-month project kicked off yesterday with a public opening from 10am to 1pm. It runs through to June 30.

The gallery will be open Tuesdays to Fridays from midday to 6pm and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.

“Our main goal is to empower people to be creative and artists to build skills and connections for collaboration and sustainable incomes,” says Alex.

Enrich+ Supported Activities and Supported Employment service manager Shelley Blair said the gallery was already being used to display artwork created by their artists.

Enrich+ has 26 artists currently participating in its supported activities art and craft sessions in Te Awamutu and five in Taumarunui.

Kaumatua Tom Hemara Wahanui blessed the gallery and project at Friday's launch event. Photo / Dean Taylor

The charitable trust supports people with intellectual, physical or sensory disabilities to develop their talents, connections and the everyday skills needed to have “a life like any other”.

Showing art is just part of the Waipā Creative Conduit, with evening and weekend workshops where the artists share their skills and offer creative opportunities and every two weeks there is a creative panel discussion.

The first panel discussion is next Wednesday, April 5 at 6pm and is a chance for Alex and Rebecca to tell you about the project and how you can be involved.

“We would also love to discuss how creative people can benefit from collaborations and look into what the next project will be for Waipā creatives,” says Alex.

Workshops range from working with watercolours to creative critique, photography to pottery, journalling to acting and dance to singing.

In all, there are 14 workshops, from one-night classes to six-session series. The first workshops also get under way next week - with all details available at www.thewaipacreativeconduit.co.nz/about/ or by searching Waipā Creative Conduit on Facebook or Instagram.



