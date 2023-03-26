Flowers placed on Sloane Street where the fatal hit-and-run occured. Photo / Kate Durie

Police are now able to name the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sloane Street in Te Awamutu on March 17.

He was 28-year-old Jonathon Hood, of Ōtorohanga.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle involved to get in touch.

If you can help, please contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.



