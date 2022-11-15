St John Opportunity Shop volunteers, from left: Gael Corboy, Dot neill, Malcolm kemp, Sally Eathorne, Christopher Johnpillai. Photo / Dean Taylor

Hato Hone St John provides a range of vital services in our communities, much through the valued contribution of volunteers.

This Sunday Hato Hone St John Te Awamutu is hosting a Volunteer Information Session as part of their recruitment drive for volunteers for all aspects of Hato Hone St John.

Volunteering for Hato Hone St John is one of the most rewarding things you can do - working to improve the health and wellbeing of your own community, and beyond.

So if you have some time on your hands and want to make a difference for others Hato Hone St John has a role for you.

These include:

• Area committee members – assisting with fundraising, building maintenance, volunteer welfare, developing and growing health and wellbeing connections and programmes in our community, volunteer educators, public speakers;

• Retail store volunteers;

• Caring Callers;

• Youth Leaders;

• Volunteer Operational Ambulance Officer / Event Health Services;

• Major Incident Support Team (MIST).

The information session is at the Te Awamutu St John Ambulance Station in Palmer St, starting at 2pm.

A small slide show presentation will be followed by the opportunity to explore the many and varied roles at Hato Hone St John and ask questions. Afternoon tea will be provided.

If this date does not suit you or you want more information visit stjohn.org.nz/jobs.