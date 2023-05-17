John Rochfort Park in Kihikihi had nails glued into play equipment. Photo / Supplied

It’s been a bit of a rough weekend around Te Awamutu and Kihikihi with two attacks on park spaces.

The grounds at Selwyn Park have been ripped up by vandals in vehicles, and Kihikihi’s new playground at John Rochfort Park had nails glued to play equipment.

Selwyn Park was ripped up by vandals in vehicles. Photo / Supplied

“We love our community spaces and hate to see this destruction,” says the Waipā District Council.

“All of our playgrounds are checked at least once a week for any maintenance, repairs or vandalism that needs addressing but we are monitoring the playground in Kihikihi daily at the moment. We’re hoping this act of malice is a one-off incident and won’t occur again as the playground has become a popular location for the tamariki of Kihikihi.”

“If possible, we ask parents to check the playground when they arrive and to report anything that’s not right by calling 0800 924 723, our customer support team are available 24/7. If anyone does see someone vandalising our playgrounds, this should be reported to the police immediately.

“There are no more details at this time but the Waipā District Council is asking that if you see any suspicious behaviour to report it to the police.”



