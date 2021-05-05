Pirongia's Anzac Day Dawn Service draws big crowd

The assembly silently marching to the Pirongia War Memorial Hall. Photos / Nick Empson.

Pironiga's Anzac Day Dawn Service drew a crowd of nearly 300 people.

This was the fourth service the village has held since the Pirongia Volunteer Fire Brigade reinstated it five years ago.

Due to Covid-19, like around the rest of the country, a service was unable to go ahead last year.

This year the service was organised by Te Awamutu RSA executive John Wood and Des Barr from the Pirongia Volunteer Fire Brigade, with Alan Livingstone as the master of ceremonies.

"It's amazing how everybody in the community falls into place without too much hassle and they just go for it," says John.

The morning started with an assembly near the Five Stags Hotel, which served as the starting point for the silent march.

The parade halted at the Pirongia War Memorial Hall where the service took place.

The opening prayer was said by Steve Mc Clunie.

John's granddaughter, Ellena Wood, then performed the New Zealand National Anthem.

An address followed from Daniel van der Hurst, an ex-army serviceman.

"It was very moving because he gave a different concept of how the army works today compared to when the world wars were on," says John.

Wreaths were then laid accompanied by the roll of drums.

These were laid by Te Awamutu and District Memorial RSA, Pirongia Volunteer Rural Fire Force, Pirongia Community Association, St Saviour's Craft Committee, Pirongia Scouts and Keas, Pirongia School, Pirongia Lions, Waikeria Corrections Staff, Pirongia Hermitage Centre, Te Pahu School, Ngutunui Enviro School and other members of the public.

The flag at half-mast while bugler Yvette Lawson played the Last Post.

An Anzac dedication was then read out by two Pirongia School students.

"Those two kids were brilliant, they were confident, they spoke like they've been doing it all their lives. It was appreciated," says John.

The 'Last Post' was played by Yvette Lawson on the bugle as the flag was lowered and then the 'Ode' was read by 99-year-old veteran Colin Murray.

The flag was then raised as 'Reveille' played.

That commenced the service and everyone was then welcome to enjoy refreshments inside the hall.