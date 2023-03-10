A POWA trip to Karamu Caves last year. Photo / Supplied

POWA (Pirongia Outdoor Women’s Adventures) is back and delivering more events for Waipā women to take part in during 2023.

Last year POWA ran two adventure women’s days at the Pirongia Forest Park Lodge, tramps around Pirongia maunga and caving trips at Karamu Caves.

“We did some surveys, one of which was ‘what activities do you want to do’ and the high ropes came back as one,” says Kate Parr, First Step Outdoors owner-operator.

This event will take place on Sunday, March 19, at Lake Karapiro, Mighty River Domain. There are few spaces left. The cost is $70 a person and the day runs from 9am to 3pm. Bookings are essential and can be made by registering at https://forms.gle/neRsqoB5DkDiZKaY9

“This is an amazing opportunity for women to try something new, get out of their comfort zone and push their boundaries,” says Kate.

This is an exclusive women-only (age 16 and over) event. They are to come and take on the mental and physical challenges the 10m high ropes can offer.

“The women who attend will be trained to help each other out, they will be given some basic rope skills,” says Kate.

This event is great for confidence building and achieving new heights, with no previous experience required. However, a moderate level of fitness and upper-body strength is required, as well as a weight limit.

POWA was set up after a few women contacted First Step Outdoors after lockdown — Kate decided to test the waters and see if it was something women were interested in taking part in. “There was an overwhelming response of women wanting to do activities with like-minded women.”

The plan and hope are these women will get to know one another well enough and will start to put out there that they are hoping to go for a tramp or similar activity and ask if others in the group want to join them.

“Women of all ages, some in their late 70s, joined in on the adventure days and just loved the fellowship of being with other women, adventuring while meeting new friends,” says Kate.

For those looking to join, go to the POWA Facebook page and ask to join the page in order to gain access to the information, or email admin@firststepoutdoors.com. There are no fees involved with joining POWA