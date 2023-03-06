Plan of upgrades to Ōhaupō CBD.

The construction of a new signalised pedestrian crossing on Ōhaupō's main street will start later this year.

Work was anticipated to start in early 2023 however, due to procurement difficulties, it will now start at least three months later than originally planned.

Waipā District Council service delivery group manager Dawn Inglis said trying to find a suitable contractor for the work had taken much longer than expected and was still under way.

“This project will absolutely happen, it is an important safety project for our community. However, procurement can be a complex process at times, and this is one of those times. We expect the delay will mean this project will begin in the second half of this year.”

The planned crossing will be located in the centre of the main business district of Ōhaupō on State Highway 3 (SH3), outside the Windy Ridge Function Centre and the Ōhaupō Store. It will include pedestrian traffic signals, significant footpath improvements on both sides of the road and extensions to the kerb on neighbouring Great Burke St.

Work will also include the construction of three raised platforms, one on Great Burke St and two on SH3 to slow vehicle speeds, formalising carparks on Great Burke St and Great South Rd to improve parking and moving the bus stops closer to the town centre and new crossing.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Waka Kotahi.

“Although the state highway is owned and managed by Waka Kotahi, council is leading the charge on this because we know just how important this is to our community,” said Dawn.

“We are very much looking forward to being able to provide a safer way for pedestrians to cross this very busy road.”

Once under way, the project is expected to take around three months to complete, weather dependent. SH3 will remain open for traffic during construction.

“We’ll keep the community up to date as we progress and will make sure residents and business owners are well aware of when construction is likely to start.”

For more information about the project visit waipadc.govt.nz/your-waipa/majorprojects/ohaupo-village-crossing.