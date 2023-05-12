Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Te Awamutu Courier

Paul Harris fellowship presented to Allan Webb by Te Awamutu Rotary

Te Awamutu Courier
Quick Read
Rotary Te Awamutu presenting Allan Webb a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Rotary Te Awamutu presenting Allan Webb a Paul Harris Fellowship.

The Rotary Te Awamutu Book Fair is to be held May 25-28, in the Intelact Building at 1 Carlton St, Te Awamutu.

Rotarians stopped sorting books last Friday morning to allow past president Peter Robertson to present to Allan Webb a Paul Harris Fellowship (PHF) for his services to the film industry and the community. This is Rotary’s highest award.

Read More

Allan has been a regular volunteer every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, helping Rotary with collecting and sorting the books into their various categories.

Allan’s comment was that after 47 years of being tied to the picture theatre, he was enjoying being able to be involved in the community.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium



Latest from Te Awamutu Courier