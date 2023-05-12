Rotary Te Awamutu presenting Allan Webb a Paul Harris Fellowship.

The Rotary Te Awamutu Book Fair is to be held May 25-28, in the Intelact Building at 1 Carlton St, Te Awamutu.

Rotarians stopped sorting books last Friday morning to allow past president Peter Robertson to present to Allan Webb a Paul Harris Fellowship (PHF) for his services to the film industry and the community. This is Rotary’s highest award.

Allan has been a regular volunteer every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, helping Rotary with collecting and sorting the books into their various categories.

Allan’s comment was that after 47 years of being tied to the picture theatre, he was enjoying being able to be involved in the community.







