The Pārāwera Garden Club met at Rosenvale recently to celebrate 60 years since the club's inception.

The 80 members attending were entertained by guest speaker Deb Hinde, illustrator of children's books, followed by a luncheon.

The club was delighted that five of the original group were able to attend and share the cutting of the cake.

Only Ava Woolaston and Mary Kay were unable to be there.

It was a great day to be had by all where many old friendships were rekindled.