Pakeke Lions (from left) Bill Fullerton, Charlie Coles, Ian Grey and Nick Bartosiak preparing the Santa Sleigh Raffle for display and ticket sales. Photo / Dean Taylor

Pakeke Lions (from left) Bill Fullerton, Charlie Coles, Ian Grey and Nick Bartosiak preparing the Santa Sleigh Raffle for display and ticket sales. Photo / Dean Taylor

Christmas will come early for one lucky winner of this year’s Pakeke Lions sleigh raffle, returning after it had to be cancelled for 2021.

Raffle convener Shirley Gray says she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses who have donated a huge number of items once again this year.

“Te Awamutu’s business community is marvellous.”

The event is the club’s only fundraiser, with profits returning to worthy community causes.

Pakeke Lions dug into their coffers to continue supporting those causes last year and are looking forward to a bumper 2022 to build up the bank balance.

Recipients included St John Ambulance, Waikato Westpac Air Ambulance, Wheelchair Wagon Trust, Community Health Shuttle Trust, Riding for the Disabled, Special Olympics, Te Awamutu Fire Brigade, CommSafe and Lions Cancer Lodge.

Shirley says the raffle is something of a tradition in Te Awamutu - with a sleigh full of goodies for youngsters as first prize, plus second prize of ham with sundries and third prizes of poultry and sundries.

Raffle tickets are now on sale from tomorrow until December 17 (9.30am - 5pm, Wednesday - Saturday) outside Te Awamutu’s three supermarkets and PaperPlus.

The club is assisted with sales by members of Rosetown Lions.



