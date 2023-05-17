Townfolk look on as Gertie Cummings (Jaime Bayley) and Ado Annie (Stef Gibson-Muir) sort out their differences. Photo / Nicole Ranford

Oklahoma!, the first show written by the famous duo of Rogers and Hammerstein, opens at The Woolshed Theatre tomorrow.

Set in Oklahoma just before it became a state in 1907, Oklahoma! tells a story of cowboys and farmers of the Old West.

Drama, romance and great songs combine to make it a show to remember.

Directing for Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society is Donna Higham.

She says she is pleased with the team involved in bringing Oklahoma! to Te Awamutu.

Laurey (Hayley Wards) and Curly (Caleb Higham) in a scene from Oklahoma! Photo / Nicole Ranford

“Everyone has got on board to create a fun and interesting show that is a classic that has stood the test of time,” she says.

“So bring your ‘surrey with a fringe on top’ along to the Woolshed Theatre and have an ‘oh what a beautiful morning’ in Oklahoma.”

The show is selling well - go to iticket.co.nz for show times and tickets.