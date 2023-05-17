Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Te Awamutu Courier

Opening night for Oklahoma!

Te Awamutu Courier
Quick Read
Townfolk look on as Gertie Cummings (Jaime Bayley) and Ado Annie (Stef Gibson-Muir) sort out their differences. Photo / Nicole Ranford

Townfolk look on as Gertie Cummings (Jaime Bayley) and Ado Annie (Stef Gibson-Muir) sort out their differences. Photo / Nicole Ranford

Oklahoma!, the first show written by the famous duo of Rogers and Hammerstein, opens at The Woolshed Theatre tomorrow.

Set in Oklahoma just before it became a state in 1907, Oklahoma! tells a story of cowboys and farmers of the Old West.

Drama, romance and great songs combine to make it a show to remember.

Read More

Directing for Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society is Donna Higham.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

She says she is pleased with the team involved in bringing Oklahoma! to Te Awamutu.

Laurey (Hayley Wards) and Curly (Caleb Higham) in a scene from Oklahoma! Photo / Nicole Ranford
Laurey (Hayley Wards) and Curly (Caleb Higham) in a scene from Oklahoma! Photo / Nicole Ranford

“Everyone has got on board to create a fun and interesting show that is a classic that has stood the test of time,” she says.

“So bring your ‘surrey with a fringe on top’ along to the Woolshed Theatre and have an ‘oh what a beautiful morning’ in Oklahoma.”

The show is selling well - go to iticket.co.nz for show times and tickets.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Te Awamutu Courier