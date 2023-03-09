Ōhaupō School with the new ukuleles that were donated to Haumoana Playcentre. Photo / Supplied

Ōhaupō School leaders began a series of fundraisers after news of the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

A group of six manakura (school leaders) were selected at the beginning of the year and they run service events all year round. The manakura for this year are Brynn Turner, Hannah Cadman, Chelsea Smart, Monique McDonald, Aliyah Alchin and Ella Dela Cruz.

Upon arriving back for the school year, the group were given the task of fundraising for those affected by the cyclone and then they began organising events in order to raise money.

Ōhaupō School manakura for 2023 are Brynn Turner (right), Hannah Cadman, Chelsea Smart, Monique McDonald, Aliyah Alchin and Ella Dela Cruz. Photo / Kate Durie

“We would go around the school into the classes and tell the students about the fundraiser and they were all so excited,” says Chelsea Smart, 12.

They first organised a mufti day, which was held last week, and raised $421. Money from this was donated to the Haumoana Playcentre in Hastings that was devastated by the cyclone. From the donated money the school was able to buy four ukuleles and nine Little People, Big Dreams books for the centre.

“We heard about the playcentre, and how they were musical and the kids loved to learn the ukuleles. Now they have to meet in parks while they repair their building. We thought an easy thing for them to take to the parks are ukuleles and books,” says Valerie Millinton, the project co-ordinator.

“Instead of giving them some old ukuleles, we thought it best to buy them brand-new ones from Shearers Music Works in Hamilton.”

“When we told the various classes about what the ukuleles and books were going towards, the kids were pleased that they helped make a difference,” says Chelsea.

Shearers Music Works also paid the courier fees and provided a discount for the school. They also came out to the school and showed the kids the bright, colourful instruments.

“Your kids are utterly fabulous. To think you did all this for us. This is spectacular for us,” says Theresa Simcox, of Haumoana Playcentre.

This week the group organised a fairytale character dress-up day to raise money for Hinemaurea Marae in Tolaga Bay on the East Coast that was flooded and they lost everything.

“The marae is still cut off, without power and having some difficulty functioning and the school student leaders thought it would be wonderful to help out there,” says Valerie.

The money from this dress-up day will be spent giving food, water and safety equipment and cleaning products as they remove silt.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. At this stage, our marae was totally flooded and we have been working night and day to remove the water and the silt, floorboards and wall panellings so that the buildings can dry out. We have practically lost all of our contents, from our wharenui all the way to our kitchen, dining room and gardening equipment. Any contribution that your children make will go in support of the volunteers who have given up their time to help us clean. We are very appreciative of Ōhaupō School’s kind donation and it will make a difference,” says Hinemaurea Marae Mangatuna.

In the coming weeks, the students will also be running a car wash for Ōhaupō School staff. They will also be running Big Hair, Bright Lipstick Day. This money will go towards a surf club affected by the cyclone.

“For the little children contributing and paying their $2 for mufti day — through this they can see something tangible that their money is going towards,” says Valerie.

“We are very happy that through this fundraiser the people who are receiving the donated goods are able to get some of the items they lost again,” says Chelsea.