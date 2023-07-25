Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Ōhaupō Road around 12.45pm on Friday.

Police were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Ōhaupō Road around 12.45pm on Friday in which a car crashed through a fence into a tree and then landed on a property.

The sole occupant was assessed for minor injuries at the scene.

The owner of the property, Peter Murphy, says there has been an increase in traffic on Ōhaupō Road due to an extension on the Waikato Expressway opening.

“This is what we feared would happen for a long time. It could have been a lot worse, and the occupant walked away from it as well, which is good.”

Peter is concerned about the speed people travel down Ōhaupō Road.

“From my property when I exit, I have around 100 metres of clear sight to get across the road. It takes around two seconds for a car to come into view over the crest of a little hill and then go past my driveway,” says Peter, who has been hoping to get a concealed entrance sign near his property for safety for some time.

“There are a lot of contributing factors to this crash,” says Peter.