Fence cut for BMX access to the reserve below Ōhaupō Sports and Recreation Centre. Photo / Kate Durie

Raewyn Honeybone has dedicated her time to planting native plants and removing weeds in the reserve area at the bottom of the Ōhaupō Sports and Recreation Centre. Recently, young people have been undoing the progress made by riding their bikes and building jumps.

Before Raewyn began her work at the reserve, she worked in conservation as a volunteer for many years. She approached the Waipā District Council and said “If you would allow me — I would like to volunteer my time to this reserve and look after it.”

She began her work in 2017 and has worked there almost daily since.

“I love to see it all coming together — the native plants draw in all the native wildlife too. We now have moreporks (ruru) calling and kingfishers (kotare),” says Raewyn.

She says many people enjoy walking through the path in the reserve, from people walking dogs, to those with prams, as well as older people.

Everything was going smoothly until February when some children on bikes decided to tear through and make tracks down through the plants.

“They started stomping on or digging out plants and digging holes to pile up for places to jump with their bikes,” says Raewyn. “This is what they do when they leave school or on school holidays they come here.”

A makeshift ramp found in the reserve. Photo / Supplied

By the rugby field, some teens have also cut a hole in the wire fence in order to gain access to the top of the hill.

Before Raewyn started her work, the fence was not visible and she’s doing her best to prune it all back. “But it is only me,” adds Raewyn.

To deter the kids, she puts all her cuttings in front of the “tracks” near the broken fence in hopes that it stops them.

Tracks made by BMX bikes through the reserve. Photo / Supplied

“The problem is that the kids do not have anywhere to go to their riding so they come here and they are quite cheeky when I talk to them,” says Raewyn.

The theme of the conversations between Raewyn and the bikers is mainly based on the children saying “This is a public place; we can do what we like.”

Raewyn says they are right in a sense because she cannot do anything to stop them. But she has talked to the rugby committee to come up with a solution to the issue.

She wants support in helping the kids find somewhere else they can go to ride — and not undo the work she has done.