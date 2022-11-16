The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Supplied

To help strengthen its fundraising efforts, Philips Search and Rescue Trust has signed a new media partnership with New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) which will see the trust supported by NZME’s network of audio, print and digital platforms.

With several rescue helicopters across four bases in the North Island, Philips Search and Rescue Trust relies solely on the generosity of its communities to allow it to provide urgent life-saving care in the regions in which it operates.

The new media partnership will see the vital role the trust plays in New Zealand highlighted through NZME’s many platforms, including Newstalk ZB, The Hits, nzherald.co.nz and the Te Awamutu Courier.

The partnership will help the trust raise much-needed funds to operate its helicopters: The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Aerocool Rescue Helicopter, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, covering the Coromandel, Waikato, King Country, Bay of Plenty, Central Plateau, Lakes, Manawatū and Whanganui regions.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, sporting the Newstalk ZB logo. Photo / Supplied

NZME head of commercial partnerships and events, Emily Travers, says Philips Search and Rescue Trust plays a crucial role in responding to life-or-death emergency situations, providing urgent life-saving care to New Zealanders, and NZME is proud to help amplify the need for funds in its communities.

“We’re extremely proud to support the incredible work that Philips Search and Rescue Trust does across the North Island. Through our expansive network of audio, print and digital platforms, NZME will provide widespread promotion of the trust to help generate vital donations so their rescue crews can continue to do what they do best – saving lives.”

Philips Search and Rescue Trust group manager Vanessa Richmond says: “We cannot do what we do without the support of our community. Through this new partnership with NZME, we’ll be able to tell our story to more New Zealanders, with the hope of inspiring our communities to give generously so we can continue to keep saving lives.”

In the last twelve months, Philips Search and Rescue Trust’s rescue helicopters completed a total of 2292 rescue missions.

In October, the four rescue helicopters completed 242 missions, of which Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was responsible for 91.

Donations for Philips Search and Rescue Trust can be made at rescue.org.nz.