Waipā Youth Awards. Photo / Supplied.

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Waipā District Council Youth Awards, celebrating the achievements of the Waipā district's young people.



The awards, now in their 20th year, recognise achievements in academic, community service, environment, leadership, sporting and arts/culture categories.



Mayor Jim Mylchreest said the awards were a great way to acknowledge the achievements of Waipā youth over the past year.



"After what has been such a trying year for our youth due to the resurgence of Covid-19, this is one way we can put the spotlight on and acknowledge the great successes of Waipā's exceptional young people. They are paving the way for Waipā's future and inspiring those around them.



"Accolades such as winning a Waipā Youth Award can also help with future scholarship and academic opportunities," Jim said.

Rangatahi aged 14 to 18 years who live in or have attended school in Waipā for at least six months of the 2021 academic year are eligible to enter the Waipā Youth Awards.

The 2021 Waipā Youth Awards received around 100 nominations, said Jim, but Covid-19 restrictions meant a physical gathering had to be put on hold, and an animated video celebrating the winners was created in its place.



Jim said this year the winners would be announced in a similar way on the council website.



"While the awards evening is certainly a highlight in the events calendar, acknowledging our outstanding rangatahi online has been a good alternative to celebrate their wins, and allows us all to share in their success."



Ongoing sponsorship from a number of local organisations over the last 20 years has made a huge impact on the success of the awards. These include Fonterra, the University of Waikato, Cambridge and Te Awamutu Rotary, Cambridge Lions, commercial printer CMYK, Construction Advantage Limited and Storey Sport.



Jim said this year council had been fortunate to add four more sponsors to this prestigious list; Kaz – Design. Brand. Web., Business Success Partners Limited, Webb and Wood Accountants, and Designer Tanks.



Nominations close on Friday, June 3. Nomination forms are available from secondary schools, council offices and libraries, or on the council website at www.waipadc.govt.nz/youthawards.