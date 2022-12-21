No more ram raids in Te Awamutu says The Bollard Guy

Ken Brough's new business aims to end ram raids in the Waikato. Photo / Kate Durie

Local business owner Ken Brough has started a new venture to fight ram raids across Waikato.

Ken is looking to make bollards and crash barrier installation and the protection that they provide more affordable.

As an engineer by trade and ex-owner of a concrete-cutting business, Ken thought he would be able to open the business as a part-time gig. Ken joked that everyone has been saying “no, this won’t be part-time” because of the recent crime spike in the region.

“I saw an opportunity and I knew I could help. I get the papers every day, and six months ago the paper was filled with one ram raid after the other. That lead me to lend my expertise in this area to help out those who need [it],” says Ken.

The Bollard Guy designs and installs concrete blocks, in-ground bollards and crash barriers for anyone who wants to keep their residents or shops safe.

Ken’s truck is fitted with a compressor and a generator. Ken also digs his own holes for the installations. “A lot of people ask about the services under the ground, but I dig them using a water blaster and then use a vacuum to suck the mud out or compressed air. That way it doesn’t cause any damage,” explains Ken.

Ken also works alongside councils to gain permission to work and install bollards on the footpaths. “I will go to work on Sundays or public holidays - when people are not using the footpath as much. Sometimes I work in the evenings, I don’t mind when I work,” says Ken.

Ken also owns a hedge-cutting business which he has operated for 11 years and is now for sale.

Looking to the future, Ken is looking to expland the bollard business as needed.

Call 0800 NO RAM RAID - 0800667267 or email kbruffie@gmail.com to chat with Ken today.