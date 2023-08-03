Nicole Murray of New Zealand in the women's C5 500m time trial final at the Track & Para Track Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Photo / SWpix.com

Nicole Murray of New Zealand in the women's C5 500m time trial final at the Track & Para Track Cycling - 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow. Photo / SWpix.com

Paralympian and Ngāhinapōuri School alumna Nicole Murray has claimed New Zealand’s first medal at Glasgow’s Track & Para Track Cycling – 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships — smashing the competition to claim bronze in a hard-fought 500m C5 time trial.

What’s more, this wasn’t a favoured event for the talented para cyclist. Murray was +0.639 behind the Netherlands’ Caroline Groot who took gold.

“It’s such an awesome feeling to see the New Zealand flag over the podium for the first time in these world championships — and to know that I’ve done that! I couldn’t be more pleased to win a medal in this event especially. It’s not one that I’ve been targeting,” explains 30-year-old Murray.

Murray has been in the Paralympics New Zealand Para Cycling Programme since 2015, competing in the C5 classification as a left-hand amputee.

She made her international debut in Rio de Janeiro at the 2018 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships.

Murray exceeded all expectations in that world championships and her results have got better and better since then.

Eighteen-year-old C4 para cyclist Ben Westenberg continues his incredible world championships debut with a fourth-place finish in the 200m time trial. Fellow C4 teammate Nick Blincoe also delivered a strong ride to finish seventh in the same race.

Coach Damian Wiseman is delighted with how the day has panned out.

“Great 200m time trials from Nick and Ben and two outstanding rides from Nicole to deliver a medal in an event that is not a primary focus for her. The team is delivering well and bringing the work they have done to these champs.”

Looking ahead to day three

On day three, Paralympian Anna Taylor will take on the 10km scratch race, and Paralympian Sarah Ellington tackles the 200m time trial. Nick Blincoe, Ben Westenberg and Devon Briggs will compete in the kilometre time trial.

A schedule of when the New Zealanders compete is available on paralympics.org.nz. Live-streaming is available for some events, and links to the live streams are provided on the schedule on paralympics.org.nz.

About the world championships

The UCI Cycling World Championships have been dubbed the Super Worlds because they bring together 13 world championships in various cycling disciplines into one massive event in Glasgow, Scotland.

The para cyclists will compete in track events until Tuesday next week, and then contest road events from Wednesday to Sunday.