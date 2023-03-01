Jennie de Groot holding some of her artwork in front of her home studio's view. Photo / Kate Durie

Ngāhinapōuri local award-winning artist Jennie de Groot has recently been nominated as a finalist in the New Zealand Painting and Printmaking awards.

The judges of this year’s awards are Dr Carole Shepheard, who specialises in printmaking, and Evan Woodruffe, who is a painter. Jennie has previously been nominated in 2020 and 2017.

Other award nominations include finalist Molly Morpeth Canaday Award 2017, finalist Estuary Art Award 2017, and finalist Arts Gold Awards 2017.

She was also the winner of the Aspiring Art landscape prize 2016. This competition was held in Wānaka.

Jennie’s works have been collected by the University of Waikato, Waikato Institute of Technology collection and DV Bryant Trust.

Some of her pieces have gone to Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa.

She was born in England and educated in South Africa, gaining a Bachelor of Arts degree in archaeology. This was her introduction to the narrative in the landscape.

In 2022, Jennie completed her Master of Visual Arts in Painting and gained a first-class degree with distinction.

On top of all her achievements and busy career, Jennie does her bit in supporting fellow Waikato artists. Jennie is part of the Waipā Creative Communities trust which provides funding to artists.

Jennie is a contemporary painter but has previously done landscape pieces. What inspired her change in art style was that “there was enough narrative in landscape pieces, and it was tricky to tell much of a story”.

“Bringing the figurative aspect into my work has allowed me to expand into a way of presenting stories within paintings that are not always obvious - but have contemporary subject matter to them,” says Jennie.

As a migrant from South Africa, Jennie says she sees the world a little differently compared to some New Zealanders. She is very interested in the Anthropocene (which is about is an unofficial unit of geologic time, used to describe the most recent period in Earth’s history when the human activity started to have a significant impact on the planet’s climate and ecosystems), how we are moving into a new age and the climate crisis that comes along with that.

“My work covers those two aspects of contemporary thinking. Like many other contemporary artists I focus on the state of humanity. It is no longer about a pretty picture any more - it’s about how as artists we can bring things to the forefront without ramming it down people’s throats,” says Jennie.

“Though my work is abstracted, it is pulling from what I see locally, like Pirongia and the colour of the landscape and diversity that I see.”

The piece she submitted for the awards is about “using gentle humour and asks the viewer to look at it and recognise the absurdity of how we are behaving when it comes to the change in the climate”.

Four hundred and seventeen entries into this award were received this year, which is the most submissions to date. Out of that group, 60 were chosen.

“It is important as an artist to put yourself up in front of your peers, as you don’t often get a chance to do so, as well as a judge and a lot of it comes down to validation that your work is contemporary and cutting-edge New Zealand painting and printmaking - rather than commercial,” says Jennie.

“With these awards, no one really worries if you win or not. It is all about being selected and being part of that cohort that is doing the best of the best in artwork around the country. It is truly fantastic to be selected for this premier competition.”

The event will be held at the Verandah, Hamilton Lake. Opening night is April 14 at 5.30pm. This is a free entry with canapes and first drink free.

There will be judge’s talks from 10.30am on Saturday, April 15 at the venue. This is a free event.

Guests are welcome to come to hear from the judges themselves about their thoughts on the artworks exhibited and why they chose the award winners. There is also a people’s choice award where guests can vote for their favourite piece.

“The people’s choice is always different to what the judges choose. A lot of people sometimes say, ‘this is not art’, ‘I could do that’ or say, ‘that’s terrible’. What some people are not recognising is the academia of the whole piece and that art is always five or 10 years ahead of public sensibility.”

She recommends that people come down and have a look at the art on the show and read the blurb below that gives further insight into each piece.

Jennie also does offer workshops to people. She would host international painters to come to New Zealand.

“Usually they are from huge cities, so they think my house near Ngāhinapōuri is brilliant. When they came over, they brought me new insights and fresh techniques.

“There are a lot of painters who have painted my view of Pirongia. Ida Carey lived on a farm nearby, her painting is in the Waikato Museum which shows my view - which is quite fun to have that connection with another local painter.”

She has also run workshops for those learning to paint. This was through The Waikato Society of Arts for a couple of years.

“I do like running workshops, I just haven’t done it on a regular basis since Covid-19.”

This weekend Jennie is hosting an open studio from 12-3pm on both Saturday and Sunday at 158/2 Gillard Rd, Ngāhinapōuri, and encourages everyone to come and take a look at her pieces.



