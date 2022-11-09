Te Awamutu Business Chamber chairwoman Maria Heslop and CEO Shane Walsh. Photo / Dean Taylor

At the recent Te Awamutu Business Chamber AGM, interim CEO Shane Walsh confirmed he had accepted the role as a permanent appointment, and chairwoman Maria Heslop was returned unopposed.

In their reports to the meeting, each acknowledged the building phase Te Awamutu Business Chamber was engaged in and the successes earned to date.

Shane said the Chamber had faced a few issues over the last few years, which had put pressure on its financial resources and resulted in minimal membership support and activity.

A new strategic plan was presented and approved by the Board, with an aim to ‘make the Chamber great again’.





“The focus of the strategy was to increase revenue, become more administratively efficient and ensure we were meeting the needs of our members,” he said.

Some of the outcomes included a rebuild of the website, a name change to better reflect the role, a better membership price structure, the issuing of membership cards to add value, and the initiation of monthly retailer meetings and a Ram-Raid Committee.

“As a result of our strategy, membership numbers and funds increased, leaving us in a strong financial position at the end of the financial year.”

Shane also updated the meeting on other initiatives that are progressing.

“We are working on a “Support Local Te Awamutu’ campaign - we want people to spend locally, and have built a website for all Te Awamutu businesses.

“We have been supporting a Te Awamutu rebranding initiative, “Who are We Te Awamutu”, the aim of which is to understand the Te Awamutu brand.

“We have been working on setting up in Te Awamutu a Waipā Youth Business Incubator with the aim of helping Waipā youth into employment and supporting them to start and grow a business.

“We have been supporting a program, Cadetmax, for young people aged 18-24 from Work and Income who have been on the benefit for a while and need help and confidence to find work.

“We have instigated a training program, Digital Boost, for 15 local businesses.

“We are supporting the Waipā Networks Business awards.”

Shane said he and Maria had also accepted an invitation to be part of the Te Awamutu Community Public Relations board.

He said the organization changed its name to Destination Te Awamutu, which better describes its purpose.

“There is a clear benefit to most of our members if Destination Te Awamutu can attract more visitors to our town, and therefore it is worthwhile for the Chamber to be involved,” said Shane.

The major event - Black Friday Blowout – has been organised for Friday, November 25.

“It involves closing the main street and inviting families to enjoy rides, music and food.

“There will be a major prize draw available to those who have supported local retailers.

“I would like to acknowledge the amazing efforts of Maria Heslop - it has been her idea, and she has done the bulk of the work to ensure its success.

“This should be a great event for the town, and hopefully, an annual event,” said Shane.

Shane also told members the Chamber has been more involved in advocacy for our members and building a relationship with Te Awamutu Community Board and Waipā District Council.

“We are also focused on ensuring we have interesting events organised for training, networking and fun.

“Our aim is to ensure these events are communicated well in advance. Any ideas for events are always very welcomed.”

Shane assured the meeting that the Te Awamutu Business Chamber is well on its way to ‘being great again’.

He urged everyone to play their part in supporting the chamber by coming to events and encouraging non-member businesses to join.

Maria described it as an exciting year for the Chamber, and said she was feeling extremely positive about where the chamber is headed and the huge amount of work done to date.

She said she knew the role would be challenging when she took it on, but she did so because she has a natural love of business and a belief that a solid united business community is the foundation of any small town’s success, and especially a rural supply town such as Te Awamutu.

Maria reiterated the goal; ‘make the Chamber great again’.

She said attracting Shane to the Chamber was a good move.

“Shane has been instrumental in our turnaround so far this year.

“We are very lucky to retain his skills, and our small team at the Chamber are very grateful that he has chosen to continue on with us.”

Maria also paid tribute to the new administrator, Fran Jones.

“She genuinely cares for people and the Chamber, and is whipping the administration side of the chamber into shape in no time flat.

“Our systems are being revamped, our event numbers are huge and everything else is looking fabulous.”

Maria also thanked the board for its support and governance.

“I couldn’t do it without your input, shared vision, ideas and teamwork.

“We truly are making the Chamber great again.

“We continue to have lofty goals, and I have every belief we have all the right ingredients - and with hard work, we are going to get there.”