Swarbrick Park playground.

Te Awamutu’s newest playground at Swarbrick Park will open tomorrow.

Construction began on the $370,000 neighbourhood playground, located in Swarbrick Park along Swarbrick Drive, in October 2022. The play space addresses some of the community needs that Waipā is seeing with development and population growth.

Community services manager Brad Ward said the playground is set to open from midday and is tailored towards children between the ages of 5 to 12 years. But council has also included a toddler swing, trampoline and carousel for younger children.

“The growth south of Te Awamutu was the drive behind the new neighbourhood playground. It is important to make playgrounds accessible to as many Waipā residents as we can.”

“To complete the playground, seating, a picnic table, rubbish bin, and shade cloth have been installed to make the experience comfortable for all visitors, children and parents,” Brad said.

The new play features include a double bay basket swing, tepee, slide, spinning carousel, trampolines, rope beam and the increasingly popular timber play area.

The playground will be within walking distance from most of the new houses in the new development of Swarbrick.

Experienced play space contractors Brodiehailwood created the design and Fluhler Contracting facilitated construction.