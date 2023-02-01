John Rochfort Park in Kihikihi will soon be home to a new playground. Photo / Dean Taylor

Kihikihi is counting down towards a brand-new playground - plus a spruce-up of an old one.

Work to completely revamp John Rochfort Park on the corner of Hall and Bryce Streets will begin this month.

The new $300,000 playground will include a wooden treehouse, giant mushrooms, a bee rocker, timber play material, a spinning seat, double bay swings, in-ground trampolines, boulders and other features.

At the same time, Waipā District Council will install extra seating, a picnic table and gardens. The existing and much-loved mature trees at the park will remain, providing important shade.

Community services manager Brad Ward said the council has been rolling out a series of new playgrounds across the district as part of the $3.68 million renewal programme, alongside $4.26m for new play spaces, approved in the last 10-Year Plan.

So far, new or upgraded playgrounds have been unveiled at Te Koo Utu in Cambridge and Centennial Park and Pioneer Park, both in Te Awamutu.

“Kihikihi has been waiting a long time, and personally I’m really, really happy to see it under way. It’s in a great spot and it’s going to be a fantastic asset for the community, and especially for local tamariki,” says Brad.

John Rochfort Park playground concept. Map key: 1. Wooden treehouse 2. Mushrooms 3. Bee rocker 4. Timber play 5. Spinning seat 6. Double play swing 7. Trampolines 8. Picnic table 9. Garderns 10. Poles with features 11. Boulders/seating.

“Depending on the weather, the work is expected to take around three months, with the playground ready to use by May. So hang in there Kihikihi - the countdown is on.”

The work will be undertaken by Fluhler Contracting. During construction, security fencing and cameras will be installed and will be actively monitored.

“If anyone sees people on the worksite after hours or sees any kind of vandalism, please call the police immediately, because it’s local kids who will miss out,” says Brad.

Once the new playground is complete, the council also plans to refresh existing play equipment at the Rewi Maniapoto Reserve.

The public face of Kihikihi's important and historic Rewi Maniapoto Reserve. Photo / Dean Taylor

The upgrade will include a new spinner, refurbishing the swingset and laying new safety surfacing. A new fence and garden will be built adjacent to the road to enclose the space and create a safer play area.

“We need to look after what we have, and we do try to renew new play equipment when the budget allows, and certainly before it becomes a health and safety hazard or needs a lot of maintenance,” says Brad.

Rewi Maniapoto Reserve playground and precinct is also getting a refresh and upgrade. Photo / Dean Taylor

“So, while it’s fantastic to see a brand-new playground on the way for Kihikihi, it will be great to see Rewi Maniapoto Reserve also get some love.”