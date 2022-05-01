Te Awamutu EV charging signage. Photo/Supplied

Work has started on the installation of new Hikotron electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Te Awamutu, to support the growing number of electric vehicles in Waipā.

The two alternating current (AC) chargers will be installed in the carpark of the Te Awamutu Events Centre facing Mahoe St and will provide four user-pay charging spaces for the community.



Council's transportation manager Bryan Hudson said it was great to see the much-needed EV chargers being installed in the district with the increase in EV usage.

"Expanding the local EV network is part of council's commitment to reduce the environmental impact of the district's transport system."

With the electrical connections now in place in Te Awamutu, Hikotron will begin installing signs and road markings over the coming days and once testing has been completed, the chargers will be ready for use.

"Hikotron successfully installed two EV chargers in Cambridge which have been in use since 5 April 2020. They are located in the Duke St carpark near Cambridge's New World supermarket," Bryan added.

"The locations in both towns were selected due to their proximity to electricity supply and the town centres for easy access, without taking up prime parking spaces in the main street."

Hudson said the new EV chargers also have good lighting for 24-hour use and have low traffic speeds, creating a safe environment for drivers when charging their vehicles.

The new Hikotron chargers use alternating current, so drivers can expect charging to take longer than the existing direct current chargers on Scout Lane. Hudson recommended users make the most of the additional time to shop local and explore the district.

"These new AC chargers are aimed at local electric vehicle users who want to charge up while they are in town, rather than visitors passing through who typically want to charge up quickly and continue their journey.

"The chargers will also be a valuable asset to local businesses or residents wanting to charge their vehicle, as they will now have a place to do this close to the town centre."

To use the chargers, EV drivers will need to download the Hikotron mobile app from Google Play or the Apple Store. After scanning the QR code on the chargers, users can plug in their vehicle, and tap on 'Start charging' to begin.

Charging cables are locked in until the user elects to 'end charge' so they can't be unplugged while users are away.

The Hikotron app also allows users to locate the nearest available charger, monitor how much power is being drawn while charging and make payments. The app works across all chargers in the growing Hikotron public network.

For more information visit www.hikotron.com.