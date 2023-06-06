Robyn Atherton and Linda Miles taken on Anzac Day with the Health Shuttle wreath.

Robyn Atherton and Linda Miles taken on Anzac Day with the Health Shuttle wreath.

At the recent AGM for the Te Awamutu Community Transport Trust, Robyn Atherton stood down as chair after serving for six years and Linda Miles, a retired lawyer well-known around Te Awamutu, has taken over the role.

In her AGM report, Robyn thanked the volunteers for their willing and cheerful service. She welcomed the eight new volunteers who have come on board and thanked those who have retired. She then commented that without these volunteers there would be no service.

Robyn also thanked her fellow trustees for the huge contribution they make to the organisation and for the support offered to her.

She made particular mention of treasurer Chris Johnstone, for his diligence in keeping the trust’s finances in order.

After nine years as a trustee and several years as a volunteer driver, Murray Wallis has stood down. Robyn thanked him for his 11 years of service to the community and welcomed a new trustee, Graeme Henderson, who will bring a wealth of business and governance knowledge to the organisation.

Robyn thanked the many organisations that support the trust with regular donations. These include the RSA (through the Ivor Walter Stickley Trust), all the Te Awamutu Lions clubs, Rotary, Catholic Women’s Welfare League, Waikato WDFF Karamu Trust and the Stroke Club.

“It has been an easier year with many restrictions due to Covid removed, although masks are still being worn. During the year the original heavy wheelchairs have been replaced, which has made the job of the volunteers easier and provided more comfortable transport for clients,” said Robyn.

The trust now has a Facebook page which is regularly updated by the Health Shuttle administrator Tracy.

Their website is up and running www.tahs.org.nz and has recently offered the option of online booking which some people are taking advantage of.

Otherwise, bookings remain just a phone call away on 870 3258 - Monday to Friday 9am-3.30pm, excluding public holidays.

“It has been a busy six years with many Covid hurdles to negotiate, the purchase of two new vans and the employment of several new staff, but she feels that the trust is in a good place, and she wishes Linda and her trustees all the best in the future,” said Robyn.