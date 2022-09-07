Ngāti Apakura on the site they blessed, with Arvida, Waipā District Council and industry representatives in front of the view the new retirement community will afford residents. Photo / Dean Taylor

Arvida, one of New Zealand's larger retirement living and care providers, is about to begin construction on its new Te Awamutu retirement community after a recent land blessing by Ngāti Apakura.

When completed, the 12.9 hectare $200 million development will provide around 190 generous quality homes ranging in size from 108m² to 240m², a vibrant community clubhouse, Living Well Centre and a variety of shared facilities including swimming pool, gym, café and workshop as well as care accommodation options for the region's over 65s.



The first stage of construction will be delivered in 2023 with 10 villas.

With the number of people aged over 75 expected to increase by 60 per cent in the next decade, Arvida is working hard to provide facilities in attractive destinations across New Zealand.

"Over recent years the need for retirement living options has increased. We're delighted to be able to meet that need and provide more options locally joining our Lauriston Park community in Cambridge and Cascades in Hamilton," says Arvida CEO Jeremy Nicoll.

"We're really looking forward to bringing a new Arvida Living Well Community for Te Awamutu's over 65s. While the communities we develop are always unique to reflect their local environment and residents, they all share in our overarching mission of improving the lives of New Zealanders by transforming the ageing experience. We're proud to bring a new style of retirement living to the Waikato region."

Ōtorohanga born Jenny Fraser has been appointed manager of the new Arvida Living Well community. Photo / Supplied

Ōtorohanga-born Jenny Fraser has been appointed manager of the new Arvida Living Well community under development and says it'll be important for her to find local talent to join her team.

"As an experienced Arvida community manager, I know how important it is to surround myself with a team of dedicated wellness and care professionals so that we can deliver quality support services to our residents.

"I was involved in the opening of the Arvida Lauriston Park community in Cambridge and it's very exciting to be the inaugural manager to welcome our first Te Awamutu residents into their new homes once stage one is complete."

Arvida development manager Justin Marshall points out where some of the features of the new retirement community will be located on their 12.9ha site bordering Frontier Estate. Photo / Dean Taylor

The site will employ about 200 workers to build the construction that has an overall completion date of 2028.

Once the project is complete, Arvida will have employed about 75 team members in to its on-site teams.