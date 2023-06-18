Three of the New Zealand Fencing Competition judges included Warren Herlihy (right) and former champions Nick Liefting (right) and Paul van Beers. Photo / Dean Taylor

The judges have made their decisions and the winners of the annual New Zealand Fencing Competition (NZFC) at Fieldays have been announced after a fierce battle between competitors from across the country.

Reigning champion Tony Bouskill has once again proved too hard to beat, taking out the coveted Golden Pliers by Wiremark Singles Championship trophy, as well as being awarded the Best Quality trophy and the Nick Liefting First off the line trophy.

Bernard Condon worked hard to take out the top spot in the Bill Schuler competition, named after legendary Waikato-born fencer.

Bernard Condon, winner of the Bill Schuler competition. Photo / Stephen Barker Photography

Mark Lambert and Jeff Joines took out the Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship, beating the regular winning father and son duo of Shane and Tony Bouskill.

Mark and Jeff displayed excellent teamwork and dedication to the highly skilled task at hand on the day to take the title from the Bouskills.

The competition this year drew overseas interest, with a UK team taking part for the first time and placing seventh against their Kiwi counterparts.

Tony Bouskill in action at this year's New Zealand Fencing Competition at Fieldays. Photo / Dean Taylor

Tony, a fencing contractor by trade, attributes his repeated success to his ability to keep a cool head, saying: “Anyone on the day has the ability to take out the title if they can trust in the process because they know what they are doing, and they know what is required, so if they can keep calm, they can win.”

Tony expressed his gratitude to Fieldays faithful for their support and for turning up year after year to watch the competition.

The Fieldays Fencing Competitions, organised and run with the support of NZFC, are a crowd favourite, especially for those wanting to get in on a piece of the action.

Each year, the standard of competition increases as does the number of spectators lining the fences riverside at Mystery Creek.

Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship winners Jeff Joines and Mark Lambert. Photo / Stephen Barker Photography

Winners and finalists

Golden Pliers Singles Championship by Wiremark: Tony Bouskill, 1; Jeff Joines, 2; Tim Stafford, 3; Tim Garrick, 4; Shane Bouskill, 5; Mark Lambert, 6; Jared Nicholson, 7; Shay Robertson, 8.

Best Quality: Tony Bouskill.

Nick Liefting First off the line trophy: Tony Bouskill.

Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship: Mark Lambert & Jeff Joines,1; Shane Bouskill & Tony Bouskill, 2; Tim Garrick & Cory Twigley, 3; Matt Jones & Tim Stafford, 4; Jared Nicholson & Bernard Condon, 5; Michael Trott & Kupu Lloyd, 6; Mark Evans & Nic Quan (UK), 7.

Bill Schuler Competition: Bernard Condon, 1; Troy Brooky, 2; Cameron Hamerton, 3; Michael Trott, 4; Bradley Fountain, 5; Sander Visser, 6.

Best first year: Cameron Hamerton.

Best second year: Sander Visser.