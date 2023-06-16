Editor's choice for best branded company promotional vehicle at Fieldays 2023 is the 1956 Ford 250 Pickup belonging to JCB Power Products New Zealand. Photo / Dean Taylor

There isn’t an actual award for Best Promotional Vehicle at Fieldays - so I have invented the Editor’s Choice for JCB Power Products’ 1956 Ford 250 Pickup.

A 1950s truck is cool anytime, but when it is kitted out in yellow corporate colours and signage, and has such a great stance, it goes beyond cool.

The Ford 250 in question is a one-year-only body style, with the first use of the wrap-around windscreen.

It was given a restomod transformation in Utah, then purchased by JCB New Zealand in 2019 and shipped downunder in 2019, where it underwent further modification.

The original 272ci V8 has been swapped for a 5-litre Ford Windsor V8 with an upgraded fuel system, headers and ignition.

The front end is a mix of Dodge and Ford Australia, plus aftermarket parts and Wilwood brakes.

The rear end is Ford Explorer, complete with disc brakes.

An electric vacuum pump helps the stopping power, while other mod cons include a Pro Series semi-bucket bench seat, tilt steering, power steering, aircon and E-Stopp.

The tray is a bespoke design and carries a fully functional JCB generator.











