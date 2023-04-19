Musicians pitch in for flood-hit Hawke’s Bay

Te Awamutu band Done Deal will be playing at the Napier Taupō Fundraiser Musical Festival later this month. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu band Done Deal is part of the Napier Taupō Fundraiser Musical Festival taking place later this month.

The event is at the Rangitaiki Tavern, about 30 minutes’ drive out of Taupō towards Napier.

As well as performing, band members are contributing in other ways.

Peter Thompson is donating one of his trucks as a stage for bands and other entertainment and drummer John Dill is supplying a full drum kit for all bands to use, as well as the drum mics.

Peter says the band would like to encourage locals to get behind the event as it is a very deserving cause.

“I was through the Napier-Taupō highway last week in my truck and the total devastation through the Esk Valley is just heartbreaking and a very emotional experience for those who’ve been through there.

“This is why all the members of Done Deal, along with the other bands from Wellington, Napier, Taupō and beyond, have all donated their time and talent, along with equipment, to make this gig happen.”

The man behind NTF Music Festival is Steve Wright, frontman for the Sugar Gliders.

Go to www.sgtunes.com and follow the link for more information and to get tickets, merchandise and your free drink at the tavern for every adult ticket purchased.