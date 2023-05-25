Music: Rowdy’s Rose releases first EP

Rowdy's Rose have released their debut EP 'From The Flames'.

Local husband and wife musician duo Rowdy’s Rose - Rosie and Blair Shaw - released their debut EP From The Flames on May 12.

Containing five tracks, Ride With Me, Running In The Dark, From The Flames, Before The Dawn and Gonna Be Alright, the EP is a showcase of their range and diversity.

“We thought that [From The Flames] was a good description of where we’ve come from the past few years. It’s been rough times for everybody globally, but we’ve had some really beautiful things come out of the last few years for us,” says Rosie.

“We come from different musical backgrounds. Blair came from grunge, rock and metal, whereas I [have] a bit more of a pop and country influence. It’s kind of like a beautiful collision of where our musical influences meet.”

Blair says that their musical spectrum is outlined by the songs on the EP.

“When we thought about what songs we were going to record for this first body of work, From The Flames was at one end of the spectrum of our music and what we do. Running In The Dark is at the other end of the spectrum of what we do. Then the other three songs fit in between them,” says Blair.

Two weeks ago, the pair performed at the three-day Bay of Islands Country Rock Festival, timed well with the release of their EP.

“It was really cool for us to showcase our originals to a country audience and we had really good feedback. It was fantastic,” says Blair.

Rosie says that their two young sons seemed to steal more hearts than they did.

“They had their Rowdy’s Rose T-shirts on and their little blazers. I think they’re hoping to turn it into a family band pretty soon. One is into harmonica and one is a drummer.”

Rowdy’s Rose have also released five singles since December, even getting international airplay.

They have made the charts on radio throughout Europe and the US, and have featured on the country countdown in New Zealand.

They say Coromandel’s CFM has also been a huge supporter.

Through Spotify, they have reached 81 countries.

‘Our focus [going forward is to promote our EP] to wider audiences. Hopefully, by the end of this year, we will be on the road to starting to make a full-length album. We have quite a few songs in the waiting,” says Blair.

Rowdy’s Rose have also donated their time to perform at the sold-out Doe & Co Pink Ribbon fundraiser on May 27 at Rosenvale.

From The Flames is out now on all streaming platforms and can also be purchased on a USB stick, along with T-shirts and other merchandise.

Follow Rowdy’s Rose on Facebook, Instagram and Spotify for new music. If you would like to support them, see where they’re playing next or make an event booking (public or private), contact them via social media.