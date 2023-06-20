Hyundai New Zealand's stand was to the fore and impressive as befitting a National Fieldays partner. Photo / Dean Taylor

With over 100,000 visitors to National Fieldays, most of New Zealand’s major motoring franchises, and some of the lesser-known brands, know it is the place to be to show off new technology, launch new products and get some interest going with Fieldays specials.

Making a statement with the Limited Edition Ford Mustang GT RTR Spec1. Photo / Dean Taylor

Utes from Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Ford and Toyota usually attract more than their fair share of attention, but with new PHEV and BEV technology becoming more mainstream, Fieldays visitors get a chance to look at these new models and compare specifications.

Ute specialists Isuzu were right at home at Fieldays. Photo / Dean Taylor

The motoring stands are also a drawcard, with their free coffees, games and competitions all designed to attract the punter.

Toyota used the souped-up Hilux GR Sport to help pull the punters. Photo / Dean Taylor

A good Fieldays means months of follow-up work for the dealerships and can set them up for either a good or bad year, depending on interest, availability and other market forces.

A Mitsubishi Triton Special Edition has become a Fieldays tradition. Photo / Dean Taylor



