Staff will be taking the appropriate precautions at alert level 3. Photo / Supplied

Staff will be taking the appropriate precautions at alert level 3. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council will resume many of its services, projects and operations when the district moves to Covid-19 alert level 3 from Wednesday, September 1.

While council remains available at all alert levels online and by phone and email, changes to alert level 3 mean non-essential repairs and maintenance, capital projects and key services can resume.

Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest said council staff will continue to work from home at alert level 3 wherever possible, but those who are required to work in the field will be taking precautions to minimise personal interactions to ensure all appropriate health, hygiene and safety measures are in place.

"Council offices will also remain closed to the public at alert level 3, but anyone wishing to contact us, make payments or complete applications can certainly do so via our other channels.

"For the safety of our staff when they are out working across the district, we kindly remind residents to respect each other's bubbles and apply the 2m rule when out and about at level 3. Staff will be wearing the necessary personal protective equipment to minimise any risk of spread.

"I'd also like to remind our community when they're out and about to remember your face coverings and be kind to one another as this is a difficult time for everyone."

Major projects, such as the Christie Avenue Pump Station upgrade, Kihikihi Water Supply Pipeline and Te Awamutu Water Supply improvement programme will also recommence at level 3 with staff and contractors working in crews to reduce interactions.

Council has continued to deliver its essential services through urgent maintenance requests, water treatment and supply, wastewater treatment and supply, and urgent road repairs and maintenance, with regular office-based operations undertaken at home.

Building and environmental health inspections will be limited and Covid-19 risk management practices will be in place. Anyone wishing to book or rebook an inspection that was delayed due to alert level 4 should contact council by phone or email.

Meetings, public consultation and hearings are still being carried out virtually, with the first full council meeting livestreamed on Wednesday on the council website, waipadc.govt.nz.

All council facilities and public venues including the Te Awamutu and Cambridge libraries, Te Awamutu Museum, playgrounds, boat ramps, halls and other public venues will remain closed, with arrangements being made for alert level 2.

Cemetery grounds will be open to the public and small gatherings at funerals and tangi of up to 10 people will be permitted to farewell loved ones.

"A reminder for businesses who are able to start up again at alert level 3, please make sure you check the Public Health website for advice on getting your premises back up and running, in particular flushing taps for the appropriate length of time to clear your pipes," Mylchreest said.

Public open spaces including reserves and dog parks may be used, but residents must maintain physical distancing in these areas. Fifteen toilets across the district will also remain open, with additional cleaning procedures in place.

"I think we're all a bit excited about moving down a level and getting a bit more freedom, but if you're confused about what you can and can't do at alert level 3, remember to head to covid19.govt.nz to check beforehand and abide by the restrictions," added Jim.

Events and public gatherings of more than 10 people will be on hold until alert level changes allow.

For further information about council's services under alert level 3, go to waipadc.govt.nz/covid-19. For more information about Covid-19 and Alert Level 3, visit covid19.govt.nz.