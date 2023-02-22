Te Awamutu Cemetery may reach capacity by 2028. Photo / Kate Durie

Waipā cemeteries look set to be more accessible, offer more interment options and be more prepared for the impacts of climate change in the future.

Last year, Waipā District Council warned some — but not all — of its 10 cemeteries would be full by 2048. Growth challenges, the high ratio of burials to ash interments and a desire to improve facilities kicked off a round of community engagement to guide future development.

Waipā has enough cemetery capacity until about 2048. Te Awamutu Cemetery may reach capacity by 2028, and Hautapu and Pāterangi cemeteries by 2033. Last year, 90 per cent of interments were in Te Awamutu, Hautapu and Leamington cemeteries.

Te Awamutu Cemetery. Photo / Kate Durie

Each cemetery offers coffin and casket burials and ash interment options. Leamington Cemetery also offers a natural burial option.

Natural burial is the interment of a body in the soil in a manner that does not slow decomposition but allows the body to recycle naturally. The intention of this type of burial is to have as little environmental impact as possible.

Looking to the future, natural burial options may be implemented across more Waipā cemeteries. There will also be an increase in memorial options available through this proposed plan, which responds to the changing environmental and societal trends as well as reduced land availability, such as ash walls or memorial gardens.

Draft concept plans presented to today’s service delivery committee meeting better reflected community aspirations, said community services manager Brad Ward.

“We received a lot of good, strong feedback around issues like accessibility, mana whenua aspirations, and practical issues like parking, seating and shade — all very useful comments,” Brad said.

“People talked around planting and the potential for native planting to be developed on areas not suitable for interment because of their topography or proximity to waterways. That has encouraged us to look at options which may allow us to develop peaceful and accessible places that are culturally sensitive and more sustainable.”

The concept plans include steps to improve landscaping, seating and shade areas, and improve access to water as well as pedestrian access. There is a strong push to enhance biodiversity to encourage native species.

The plan also touches on improving vehicle access to Ōhaupō, Pukerimu and Pāterangi cemeteries.

Councillors agreed the draft concept plans should go back to the community for limited public engagement in late February. Further feedback will be sought via an online survey as well as directly from previous submitters and key stakeholders.

Hard copies of the survey will be available in the libraries. Survey results and any recommended changes will be reported back in either May or June for final approval.