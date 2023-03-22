Siblings Arjun, Amreeta and Anjena Singh, winners of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards Waikato Regional Supreme Award. Photo / Supplied

A progressive dairying system sees Hamilton farming family Anjena, Arjun, Amreeta and Daljit Singh of Lawwal Holsteins announced as the Regional Supreme Winners of the Waikato Ballance Farm Environment Awards held last Wednesday at Lake Karāpiro.

Their journey began when Karamjit Singh migrated from India to New Zealand in 1969, and in 1972 bought his first herd of 65 jersey cows with his wife, Mindy.

Their late son, Aman, and his wife, Daljit, were focused on feeding cows to their potential, looking after the environment and increasing production per cow. Aman’s quest for knowledge about free-stall barns took him around the world.

In 2018, a final design was selected and built on the property. It houses 1000 cows and is run today by his three children, Anjena, Arjun and Amreeta.

The free-stall barn system enables cows to be provided with a fresh total mixed ration that ultimately means they produce less methane than outdoor, fresh-pasture-fed cows.

Producing high-quality maize and grass silage is a critical part of the farm’s production because it ensures the cows get plenty of digestible energy. Computer software enables the team to cleverly tailor recipes to suit each herd.

In awarding the Regional Supreme Award, the judges commended the fifth-generation farming family’s resilience and commitment to honouring their legacy, and their passion for progressive dairy systems. The Singhs continually modify their farm system to ensure sustainability over the long term.

The judges also noted that staff wellbeing is a clear priority and focus, with long tenure being a testament to an excellent workplace culture.

Reflecting on their move from pasture to free-stall barn farming and the business model they now operate, the Singhs stress that it is not just about the animals, the environment, or their employees. It’s about how all parts of the business connect and complement one another to ensure it is sustainable.

Anjena, Arjun, Amreeta and Daljit Singh also won the following awards:

· Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

· DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

· Rabobank Agri-Business Management Award

Miraka Farm in flower. Photo / Tess Smith

Notable award winners were Te Awamutu couple Graham and Tess Smith of Miraka Farm. They won:

· NZFET Biodiversity Award

· Waikato Regional Council Water Protection Award

The NZFET Biodiversity Award recognises the biological diversity of the farming and growing business. It acknowledges the mahi of both the present and past guardians (kaitiaki) of the land that have created an environment that encourages and allows biodiversity to thrive.

While the Waikato Regional Council Water Protection Award is given in recognition of excellent knowledge and attitude towards riparian management. The recipient will have all (or some) of the following mitigation strategies in place; good soil conservation measures and strategic planting near water bodies.

Graham and Tess Smith of Miraka Farm receive one of their awards at the Waikato Regional Ballance Farm Environment Awards. Photo / Supplied

Miraka’s diversification means it’s a little farm that’s bucking the trend. While small, its varied revenue streams ensure it is sustainable – in terms of profit and nurturing the environment.

Dairying with trees to enable diversification is the foundation of the Smiths’ farming approach at Miraka, and it is being guided by 34 years of knowledge.

They bought the dairy farm in 1988 and the tree planting began four years later.

In 1994, they started planting paulownia in paddocks around the cows, with the strong, light timber a valuable material for surfboards, musical instruments and fishing lures.

In 2020, the Te Awamutu business registered with the Emissions Trading Scheme, enabling it to trade carbon credits, which are complemented with forestry consultancy.

Tess and Graham run 77 cows across the 28ha dairy unit, forestry across 9ha and grow paulownia on 7.2ha.

Miraka Farm. Photo / Tess Smith

Miraka Farm is the culmination of years of saving and staying true to their vision resulting in a beautiful property that has no erosion and zero brown water leaving the property.

Graham uses his extensive knowledge of tree husbandry and earning carbon credits to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place. They are trialling grazeable tree varieties, including tree lucerne – to feed the cows through summer.

Tess and Graham have been supporters of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards since they began, and have entered to gain knowledge from the judges and to share what they have learned through their unique, possibly world-leading approach.

Miraka is Tess’ ancestral land which strengthens the couple’s connection to it. To help ensure Miraka stays in the family for future generations, Graham’s son Lance will return this year to help run the farm.

Miraka Farm. Photo / Tess Smith

Other Waikato Ballance Farm Environment Award winners include:

Chris Pellow — Pellow’s Produce

· Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

· Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

· Norwood Farming Efficiency Award





Megan and Phil Weir — Stonyford and Harapepe

· Beef + Lamb New Zealand Livestock Farm Award

· Waikato River Authority Catchment Improvement Award





Tom, Carrie and Luke Andrews – Wholly Cow

· NZFET Innovation Award





The awards also served to showcase three local catchment groups: Western Firth Catchment Group Trust, King Country River Care, and Taupō Lake Care Incorporated, with Taupō Lake Care Incorporated receiving the Waikato Catchment Group Award.



















