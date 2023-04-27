Jackie and Mike Cosgrove at Te Awamutu's Highfield Country Estate, pictured before they headed off to the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia. Photo / Jesse Wood

Jackie and Mike Cosgrove at Te Awamutu's Highfield Country Estate, pictured before they headed off to the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia. Photo / Jesse Wood

Former Te Awamutu resident Mike Cosgrove started walking the Nullarbor Plain in southern Australia today to raise funds for Gumboot Friday - that’s 1200 kilometres in 25 days, and approximately 65,000 steps a day.

Gumboot Friday is an initiative created by Mike King of mental health charity I Am Hope to provide free kids’ counselling in a timely manner.

“Everybody knows somebody, if not themselves, that has had trouble with mental health. This is why we’ve picked on mental health in particular, Gumboot Friday, to do our challenge for,” says Te Kūiti-based Mike, the former owner of Te Awamutu Tyre & Tune Centre.

Located on the coast of the Great Australian Bight, the Nullarbor Plain sits on a 200,000 square kilometre piece of limestone – the biggest piece of rock in the world.

Nullarbor translates to “none trees” and is now the only place in the world with feral camels, among many other unique animals, including the Nullarbor bearded dragon.

“It might be nothing to see on the outside, but there’s still a lot of animal life,” says Mike.

“I chose the Nullarbor because it’s hard. The temperature will be about 24 degrees, and I really believe that, whatever my hardest day will be walking the Nullarbor, I can times that by four and it still will not be as hard as what some people have to deal with [due to] mental health issues – I’m just going to deal with it.”

The goal is to walk 50km a day from Ceduna in South Australia to Norseman in Western Australia.

Wife Jackie will support Mike from a campervan to ensure that he gets any food and hydration needed.

Along the Nullarbor, there are 10 roadhouses, all with cafes, camping spots and petrol.

Each night, Mike and Jackie will meet up and either rest at a roadhouse or “camp in the wilderness” if they are too far away.

Over the years Mike has achieved many great feats, including climbing mountains on all seven continents – including Antarctica - and scaling the North Island’s four highest mountains - Taranaki, Ruapehu, Ngauruhoe and Tongariro - in one day, “and still had 10 minutes to spare”.

But nine years ago, that all came to a halt. While on a North Island West Coast enduro motorcycle tour, Mike was hit by a car, putting an end to his climbing days.

After many broken bones and two years on crutches, Mike now has one leg 48 millimetres shorter than the other.

“I can’t climb anymore because my leg won’t bend more than 90 degrees, so I took to walking.”

He has several pairs of specially made lifted shoes that he gets re-soled once they wear out.

“For the past 40 years, I’ve involved myself in all sorts of physical challenges. This new challenge of walking the Nullarbor is probably going to be one of my last big ones,” says Mike.

“Rather than do this for my own self ‘feel-good’ (or ego), I would love to share the experience with everyone, and if they feel inspired, then I hope people can find it in their hearts to donate money to support mental health in New Zealand.”

The Cosgroves will return in late May, also using their time in Australia to catch up with friends and family.

To donate to the cause and keep up with Mike’s journey, head to givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/walking-the-nullarbor-for-mental-health - every cent raised will go to Gumboot Friday.