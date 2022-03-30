New owners Trever and Frances Emmett in the lunch area of the Ōpārau Roadhouse General Store. Photo / Kate Durie.

Frances and Trevor Emmett are the new proud owners of the beloved Ōpārau Roadhouse General Store.

This is a new venture for the couple and they are excited to dig their feet in and serve the community.

Trevor is a local from the Ōpārau area, meanwhile, Frances is originally from Ngāruawāhia but moved here six years ago and has fallen in love with the atmosphere of the coast.

The mission of Ōpārau Roadhouse General Store is to offer commuters on Highway 31 quality products at competitive prices, to provide them with excellent service in a clean, safe and friendly environment and to also provide a work environment where employees are treated with respect, dignity, honesty, where high performance is expected and rewarded.

"I remember seeing it go from a bare section, to what it is today. It used to be a workshop then they saw the need for the shop, and the workshop was phased out - the shop became then become the popular spot it is today," says Trevor.

Three years ago, the couple found out about the business selling. At that time, they decided against purchasing the store. However, after working here Frances felt a connection to the Roadhouse.

When interested buyers came looking, Frances knew she had to put herself forward to get the process going and in May 2021 they began organising taking over the store. Trevor has supported Frances with this decision every step of the way.

"It was like a storm hit me in the first week as the owner, with so much to think about being the owner, I am still learning. I am thankful to Brenda and Bill Rogers for their support. They are still helping me out and I could not do it without them at this stage till I find my feet," says Frances.

What inspires them was getting to know the community. "there are some good people around here".

Frances added that she has "adult children and I have grandchildren, I thought it was important to leave a legacy for them. It's giving them an opportunity to come in and learn, build character and teaching them work ethic."

The couple asks for customers to be patient with them. Frances says she promises to give customers what they need if they can and it's feasible and take everything into consideration. They aim to work hand in hand with the people in the area.

They are happy to listen to the public on suggestions, as they believe the shop is designed for the community.

They have the vision of updating the facilities and one day possibly adding a restaurant.

"I thought well if the previous owners can start from nothing to this, I'm sure we can, in the future, add to this for the community one day," says Frances.