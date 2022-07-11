Harold's Spots author Sarah Johnson (right) and illustrator Deborah Hinde giving a reading at the launch. Photo / Dean Taylor

Next week Waipā children have the chance to meet Harold the Giraffe and hear his new book — Harold's Spots — being read as part of the Waipā Library School Holiday Programme.

Harold's Spots is an uplifting story about learning to love the skin you are in — spots and all.

Harold the Giraffe is the principal mascot of the Life Education Trust, a nationwide health education provider that has been supporting the health and wellbeing of children since 1988.

Students across the country look forward to his frequent visits to their schools, while adults remember him, and his messages of positivity and resilience, from their own school days.

In this area the Waipā-King Country branch of Life Education Trust runs a successful programme which saw demand increase to the point that a huge fundraising effort saw the commissioning of a second mobile classroom and appointment of a second educator for 2020.

That demand has continued to grow, so from the beginning of term 3 both educators will be fulltime.

Waipā-King Country branch of Life Education Trust chair Joanne Wansbone (left) welcomes guests to the launch. At right are Kay Moir and Donna Davies, who spearheaded the project. Photo / Dean Taylor

Harold and the team visit 60 schools in the Waipā-King Country area, reaching more than 8000 students and their families each year, its mobile classrooms ensuring children in small and remote areas still get to meet the famous giraffe.

To keep the programme afloat the trust brought to life a project idea they had previously considered, a children's book starring Harold.

Life Education trustee Kay Moir says trustees came up with the idea of a picture book as a way of extending the trust's messages further. She and fellow trustee Donna Davies worked on the project on behalf of the trust.

The pair contacted award-winning local illustrator Deborah Hinde to be involved with the project. She recommended award-winning Raglan author Sarah Johnson.

Last month their work came to fruition and the trust held a book launch function at the Te Awamutu Library Community Room.

Harold was there to meet his fans and Sarah and Deborah talked about the process of writing and illustrating a children's book — and then read Harold's Spots.

The next public functions are the Waipā Library 'Come On Safari' School Holiday Programme.

Gathering for the Waipā-King Country branch of Life Education Trust launch of their children's picture book Harold's Spots. Photo / Dean Taylor

Harold and the team from Waipā-King Country Life Education Trust will be on hand at Te Awamutu Library on Wednesday, July 20 and Cambridge Library on Thursday, July 21 from 10.30-11.30am for book readings and related activities.

It is free to attend and registration is not required.

Donna says the book will also be available for sale — $20, cash only. It is also available from Te Awamutu i-Site.

Check out the entire Come On safari school holiday programme at waipalibraries.org.nz/news/view/july-school-holidays.