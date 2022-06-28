On Saturday Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Apakura hosted their first ever Matariki event - Matariki ki Te Awamutu - as a part of the nation's first recognition of Matariki as a public holiday.
Held on site at Te Awamutu's wharekura, the day was a huge success and widely attended.
Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and his wife Robyn were guests for the celebration event, hosted by chairman Bill Harris, trustees and whānau of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Apakura.
MC and stage manager Zacchaeus Te Uri Karaka shared: "Once upon a time Ngāti Apakura at Rangiaowhia was known as the 'fruit bowl' of New Zealand, growing and supplying kai to many cities here and abroad, so it was a significant day for our people to once again feed the community as we had once done, it was a big day for us as Ngāti Apakura."
The day included Matariki conversations with Māori astronomer Piripi Lambert, Matariki story-boarding, the giving back of taonga, which was a beautiful part of the day, and entertainment.
The day was a celebration of tamariki and rangatahi also with many local artists and musicians showcasing their talent.
Acts on the stage included flamenco guitarist Noel Kaa-Reid and Extreme Hip-Hop with Brooke Snowden. Brooke and her Extreme Hip Hop Crew run classes out of Reach Church in Te Awamutu.
There was also hāngī, face-painting and inflatable fun on hand too, which definitely brought a great sense of community fun and spirit.