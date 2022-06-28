Celebrating Matariki ki Te Awamutu, from left, Zacchaeus Te Uri Karaka, Shane Te Ruki, Barney Manaia, Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and his wife Robyn. Photo / Jade Hohaia

On Saturday Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Apakura hosted their first ever Matariki event - Matariki ki Te Awamutu - as a part of the nation's first recognition of Matariki as a public holiday.

Held on site at Te Awamutu's wharekura, the day was a huge success and widely attended.

Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest and his wife Robyn were guests for the celebration event, hosted by chairman Bill Harris, trustees and whānau of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Apakura.

Chairman of Rananga o Ngāti Apakura, Bill Harris, helping prepare 250 hāngī. Photo / Jade Hohaia

MC and stage manager Zacchaeus Te Uri Karaka shared: "Once upon a time Ngāti Apakura at Rangiaowhia was known as the 'fruit bowl' of New Zealand, growing and supplying kai to many cities here and abroad, so it was a significant day for our people to once again feed the community as we had once done, it was a big day for us as Ngāti Apakura."

Reverent Paa Cruz, Nanny Hazel Wander and mokopuna of Ngāti Apakura. Photo / Jade Hohaia

Nicole Coromandel and her whānau. Photo / Jade Hohaia

The day included Matariki conversations with Māori astronomer Piripi Lambert, Matariki story-boarding, the giving back of taonga, which was a beautiful part of the day, and entertainment.

The Rewha whānau and friends. Photo / Jade Hohaia

The day was a celebration of tamariki and rangatahi also with many local artists and musicians showcasing their talent.

Local Hip-Hop talent 87One on stage. Photo / Jade Hohaia

Acts on the stage included flamenco guitarist Noel Kaa-Reid and Extreme Hip-Hop with Brooke Snowden. Brooke and her Extreme Hip Hop Crew run classes out of Reach Church in Te Awamutu.

Teachers from Te Wharekura o Nga Purapura o Te Aroha - Whaea Fran, Matua Haami and Matua Zac. Photo / Jade Hohaia

Flamenco guitarist Noel Kaa-Reid. Photo / Jade Hohaia

Brooke Snowden and her Extreme Hip Hop Crew. Photo / Jade Hohaia

There was also hāngī, face-painting and inflatable fun on hand too, which definitely brought a great sense of community fun and spirit.