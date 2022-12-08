Pam Howell hands over donation to Lochie Rollinson of Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade, alongside fellow Council Car Boot Sale committee members Keith Norris, Pam Chitty and Gaye Hutton. Other donation recipients were Te Awamutu Citizen's Advice Bureau, represented by Jill Broom (in blue, centre) and Waitomo Waipa Women's Refuge, represented by Kay Walshaw (right). Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market last Saturday attracted an excellent number of sellers and buyers — and provided the chance for organisers to reward three community groups.

On hand were the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters, Kay Walshaw from Waitomo Waipā Women’s Refuge and Jill Broom from Te Awamutu Citizens Advice Bureau to receive donations from market organisers.

The Council Carpark Market chose these local organisations as “they all do so much good work for the community”, said one of the market organisers, Pam Chitty.

Stallholders pay $5 a week to be at the market and Pam and her group donate the money each year to community groups.

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade also brought a firefighting appliance to the market and helped make it a fun-filled morning for the whole whānau.

Lots of plants, baking, fresh eggs, flowers and various arts and crafts items were snapped up by keen shoppers prior to Christmas.