Marjorie with her grandson Michael Lewis (left) and her son Mike Lewis. Photo / Supplied

On Monday, February 21 Te Awamutu resident Majorie Lewis (nee White) turned 100 years old.

Marjorie was born in Handsworth, Birmingham, in the United Kingdom in 1922. She lived in England before she moved to New Zealand with her son in 2004, where she has lived in Te Awamutu since her arrival.

For work, Marjorie spent her days working as a bookkeeper in an accounts department.

The earliest memory she has is of her sitting in a pram at about 2 years old.

She also vividly recalls the onset and horrors she witnessed during World War II.

Marjorie Lewis blowing out her birthday cancles. Photo / Supplied

Majorie witnessed a lot of things throughout the years. She remembers watching the crowning of Queen Elizabeth II, man landing and walking on the moon and the vast and ever-changing development of technology.

However, her most precious memory is the adoption of her two sons and settling into the community of Te Awamutu.

Majorie has a great love for crosswords and Scrabble. She also loves to knit in her spare time.

She has two sons, one in New Zealand, Mike Lewis, and one in the UK, six grandchildren, two in New Zealand and four in the UK, 10 great-grandchildren, two in New Zealand and eight in the UK.

Majorie's advice for longevity and good health is to stay fit and healthy. But most importantly it's to try your absolute best to be happy and spread joy.

Her advice to the youth of today is to remain honest and to work hard.

As a gift, she has now become the proud recipient of letters from the Queen, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, the governor-general and one from the minister of seniors.