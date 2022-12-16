Te Pao a Tahu, the male kiwi, nestled in its burrow at Kiwi Encounter in Rotorua. He is one of four kiwi due to be released inside the predator-free reserve on Mt Maungatautiri. Photo / Amos Chapple

An important member of many New Zealand families is their dog.

But dogs are the number one reason why adult kiwis are killed in the wild. Because kiwis don’t fly, they don’t have a breastplate that protects their internal organs. This means even just a gentle nudge from an inquisitive dog has the potential to fatally injure a kiwi, even if they’re just playing.

Injuries caused by dogs can result in a long, drawn-out, painful death for kiwi. Damaged internal organs can cause extensive internal bleeding. Despite a kiwi having a strong kick when provoked, a dog can easily snap their legs too.

Regardless of size, breed, temperament, or training, any dog has the potential to kill a kiwi. Modern dogs come from a long line of hunters so even the most gentle and well-behaved pooch can become uncontrollable when they smell an interesting scent – especially if it’s one they’ve never smelled before.

Kiwis sleep during the day and can’t fly which means they’re essentially sitting ducks to predators. If they come face to face with a dog in the bush, kiwis can’t escape. For dogs that enjoy the chase, chasing a small brown creature that smells interesting could be very tempting.

Before you head away on holiday or go on an outdoor adventure, find out if kiwi live where you’re going. Holiday hotspots like Northland and Coromandel are home to dense populations of kiwi which means there could be a kiwi just over the fence from where you’re staying. Kiwis also live in many places around New Zealand where people like to go for walks.

If kiwi lives where you’re going, please leave your dog at home. Book a kennel or ask a friend to look after your dog while you’re away.

If you decide to take your dog with you on holiday or outdoors, always keep them under control. Keep them on a lead where possible, make sure any holiday destination you’re staying at is fully fenced so they can’t go wandering, or keep them inside and supervised.

Entrance to the Mt Maungatautari walkway from Tari Rd, Pukeatua. Photo / Christine Cornege

National parks and many other parts of New Zealand prohibit owners from taking their dogs into the bush or on to the land. If you see a sign that prohibits dogs, turn around and take your dog home. Don’t assume that because your dog is well-behaved that the signs don’t apply to you. There is a reason that sign is there, and it’s probably because protected and vulnerable species live in the area.

If you want to take your furry friend with you on a walk, dog-friendly tracks are becoming increasingly popular around Aotearoa. To find a dog-friendly track near your home or where you’re heading on holiday, visit the local council’s website or the DoC website, or pop into an I-Site or DoC visitor centre.



