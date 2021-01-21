New club patron Lou Brown and re-elected Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club board president Mark McNaughten. Photo / Supplied

Lou Brown has been elected as Te Awamutu Sports and Recreation Club's new club patron following their AGM in December.

He has been involved with the club for many years and takes over from the late Bev Kay who was club patron from 2013 until her recent passing.

"It is an absolute honour. To me, it's something that I'll take very seriously. I want to do something to help the club and the young guys," said Lou.

Lou was made a life member of the club in 1995 before taking over the reins of club president from 1996-2001.

New club patron Lou Brown and re-elected Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club board president Mark McNaughten. Past club patrons Bob Vaile and Bev Kay can be seen above.

He had been vice president for a number of years under Merv Addison and Roy Browne and was involved with the 1990 amalgamation between Te Awamutu United and Te Awamutu Old Boys.

"I remember watching Bob Vaile, our original patron, he made himself known and talked to the players. That's what it's about, the system and other ways beyond rugby."

He hopes to be able to pass on his knowledge and information as well as his contacts within the community.

"I just want to see the club going forward and having and promoting a positive attitude," said Lou.

He was also involved with Te Rahu Cricket which then became Te Awamutu Sports Cricket.

Lou is a Waipā District councillor and was born and bred in Te Awamutu, growing up on a dairy farm at Puahue.

He spent time working on his family farm and was a motorcycle mechanic by trade before retirement.

A Vietnam veteran, Lou is finishing up his second term as Te Awamutu RSA president which will give him more time to focus on his role at the club.



The community of Te Awamutu Sports would like to thank the Vaile and Kay families, for the club patron service of the late Bob Vaile and the late Bev Kay, as they welcome the Brown family to the fold.