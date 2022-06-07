Paul and Jody Verryt are proud owners of the new Lock Up Storage Te Awamutu. Photo/Kate Durie.

Paul and Jody Verryt are proud owners of the new Lock Up Storage Te Awamutu. Photo/Kate Durie.

Lock Up Storage Te Awamutu is owned and operated by Paul and his wife Jody Verryt and is located at 25 Riverhurst Drive, off Bond Rd in Te Awamutu.

This business is tailored to all people with all sorts of lifestyles to store their belongings. Units are accessible and monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Paul and Jody strive to have the most competitive prices in town, making moving in easy with the help of friendly staff and a quick sign up process.

With prices starting from $25 per week, there is a unit to suit all needs and budgets. Onsite management also enables people to access a unit immediately if required.

The units are clean, dry and secure for all personal and business storage needs whether people are looking for temporary or permanent storage solutions.

All 127 units have hi-tech security and monitoring with each unit individually alarmed, the facility is surrounded by electrified fencing and fob access to activate and deactivate individual alarms.

The front of Lock up Storage Te Awamutu shows the storage units behind the secured gate. Photo/Supplied.

The smaller lockups are ideal for storing partial contents of a home or business documents. The larger units can store cars, jet skis and larger household contents. There is also the additional option of getting a powered unit.

Paul and Jody wanted to give individuals the opportunity to have their own facility where they can work out, or enable them to expand their business at a low cost. Having the option of 24 hours access allows people to have more flexibility to use or work out of the sheds.

"Many other storage businesses have extra costs, like a bond and admin fees, we are not having any of those, just the weekly or monthly payment. We know times are going to be tough for the next couple of years, and we want to make it easy for people".

Paul and Jody were inspired by a shortage in storage units after looking for one themselves and discovered a need within the community. Paul decided to take on the task and built it over the span of eight months.

This build is the couple's proudest achievement so far. "Te Awamutu is a great place to run a business, the people are very friendly and take the time to get to know you," says Paul.

For more information phone: 027 899 5533 or email: info@lockupstorageta.co.nz or look up www.lockupstorageta.co.nz.